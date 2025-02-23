Top 5 Indian fielders with most catches in men's ODIs ft. Virat Kohli

One of the most important aspects in international cricket, fielding, often goes unnoticed in the post-match analysis of any game. However, the effort made by the fielders often plays a crucial role in turning the tide of high-voltage games in favor of their respective teams.

Ad

The Indian players, who are known to be agile and safe fielders, have pounced upon every opportunity to win games for the side. Their efforts have been crucial in the ODI format, when there has been a need to break partnerships and support bowlers in crunch moments.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five Indian fielders with the most catches in men's ODIs.

#5 Suresh Raina - 102

One of the finest Indian fielders to grace the cricket field, Suresh Raina ranks fifth on the list with 102 catches in men's ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Raina's best tally of 3 was witnessed in the 2015 World Cup game against the United Arab Emirates in Perth. His catches ensured India broke the back of UAE's middle-order, as India won the game by nine wickets.

Ad

In terms of his batting performance, Raina played for India from 2005-18, and scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODI games, with five centuries.

#4 Rahul Dravid - 124

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is regarded as one of the finest slip fielders in international cricket due to his sharp reflexes. After proving his merit in Tests, Dravid proved his catching abilities in the ODI format, and effected 124 dismissals.

Dravid took a maximum of four catches in a game against West Indies in September 1999 in Toronto. The game was eventually won by India by 88 runs.

Ad

Dravid ended his ODI career with 10,889 runs in 344 games at an average of 39.16, with 12 centuries.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 140

The greatest batter in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar had a safe pair of hands as well, through which he helped India to win many games. Tendulkar is seventh overall with 140 catches in the ODI format.

In the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup game against Pakistan in January 1998, Tendulkar delivered all-round performance to help the Men in Blue win by 18 runs. Interestingly, he took four catches, slammed a quickfire 67 off 44 and picked a solitary wicket as well.

Ad

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs in 463 games at a prolific average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and also took 154 wickets.

#2 Mohammad Azharuddin - 156

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin stands fourth on the list of most catches by a player in ODIs. He completed 156 catches in his storied ODI career, comprising 334 games.

Azharuddin's best effort of four catches was witnessed in the 1997 game against Pakistan in Toronto. After top-scoring for the side with a 52-run knock, he ensured India's 20-run win with his contributions in the other half of the game as well.

Ad

Azharuddin garnered 9,378 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 36.92, with seven centuries.

#1 Virat Kohli - 157

Virat Kohli has etched his name into the history books by adding another feather to his cap in international cricket. Kohli has now become the most successful Indian fielder in the ODI format with 157 catches in 299 games. He has registered his best tally of 3 twice so far.

Only, Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) are ahead of him in the overall charts.

Ad

Kohli achieved the feat during the ongoing Champions Trophy game against Pakistan in Dubai. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah tried to take an aerial route off spinner Kuldeep Yadav, which flew off the edge to the long-on region. The 36-year-old ran forward and took a fine catch to complete the milestone.

Check out Virat Kohli's catch below:

Ad

Pakistan eventually ended their innings on 241, with Saud Shakeel (62) emerging as the best batter. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for India.

So far, Virat Kohli has accumulated 13,985 runs in the ODI format at an average of 57.78, with 50 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news