Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.59K   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:20 IST

India has been a powerhouse of One Day International cricket, ever since they won the World Cup in 1983. The country has produced some of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time.

From the highest run-scorer to the scorer of the highest individual score in an ODI, it is the Indian players who hold most of the batting records. In this article, we try and pick the five best One day International batsmen that India has ever produced.

There are atleast a dozen contenders for each of the top five spots, and to try and pick only five from among them, is a very difficult job indeed.

#5 Rohit Sharma

Matches: 183, Runs: 6748, Highest Score: 264, Average: 44.98, Centuries: 18

Rohit Sharma started off his career as a middle order batsman, where his performance was average in the initial years. However seeing his huge potential, he was promoted to open the innings for India and that completely changed his career graph.

As an opener he became a match winner by scoring big hundreds against all oppositions. As an ODI batsman, Rohit Sharma has already scored 3 double hundreds, a remarkable feat, achieved by none other in the world.

He also has the record of scoring 264 runs, in a single Innings, which is the highest by any ODI International Player.

His tremendous success has been instrumental in making the current Indian ODI Team, the best in the world and hence he makes the all time, top 5 list by overtaking other greats like Sehwag and Yuvraj.

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
