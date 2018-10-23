Top 5 Indians with most ODI hundreds as captain

sassthree FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR

Being a captain in a cricket team is one of the toughest jobs in the game - the pressure that mounts with the continuous turns and bounces can really crack open a person mentally.

Cricket has had numerous gritty captains, who have managed to keep their form intact despite the additional burden of captaincy. While players like Sachin Tendulkar could not balance captaincy and form together, there have been others who have thrived when given the additional onus of strategizing and pulling tactics in place.

In ODIs, with 50 overs each-a-side, there can be various twists and turns that the captains have to take into account - through the years, we have seen several great batsmen double up as captains for their team and continue to be scoring machines for them.

Here are five Indian captains with most ODI hundreds:

#5 Mohammed Azharuddin - 4

Mohammed Azharuddin of India batting

Before being embroiled in the match-fixing saga that derailed the latter part of his career, Mohammed Azharuddin was a prolific run-scorer for Indian in ODIs, just as in Test matches. From 1990 to 1999, he captained India in 174 games, still the second highest in terms of numbers, and piled on 5239 runs at an average of 39.39.

Over the course of this, he also scored four hundreds, the best of them being the unbeaten 153 against Zimbabwe in the Pepsi Triangular Series in 1998, where he combined with Ajay Jadeja to hand India a 32-run win. His strike-rate was 78.46 during these 162 innings.

He lead India in the 1992, 1996, and 1999 World Cups as well and was one of the most successful captains to have led the Indian team in ODIs, that too at a time when they were not a big superpower and were still silent killers when it came to winning games in the 50-over format.

