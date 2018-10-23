×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 Indians with most ODI hundreds as captain

sassthree
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
190   //    23 Oct 2018, 17:01 IST

Enter caption

Being a captain in a cricket team is one of the toughest jobs in the game - the pressure that mounts with the continuous turns and bounces can really crack open a person mentally.

Cricket has had numerous gritty captains, who have managed to keep their form intact despite the additional burden of captaincy. While players like Sachin Tendulkar could not balance captaincy and form together, there have been others who have thrived when given the additional onus of strategizing and pulling tactics in place.

In ODIs, with 50 overs each-a-side, there can be various twists and turns that the captains have to take into account - through the years, we have seen several great batsmen double up as captains for their team and continue to be scoring machines for them.

Here are five Indian captains with most ODI hundreds:

#5 Mohammed Azharuddin - 4

Mohammed Azharuddin of India batting
Mohammed Azharuddin of India batting

Before being embroiled in the match-fixing saga that derailed the latter part of his career, Mohammed Azharuddin was a prolific run-scorer for Indian in ODIs, just as in Test matches. From 1990 to 1999, he captained India in 174 games, still the second highest in terms of numbers, and piled on 5239 runs at an average of 39.39.

Over the course of this, he also scored four hundreds, the best of them being the unbeaten 153 against Zimbabwe in the Pepsi Triangular Series in 1998, where he combined with Ajay Jadeja to hand India a 32-run win. His strike-rate was 78.46 during these 162 innings.

He lead India in the 1992, 1996, and 1999 World Cups as well and was one of the most successful captains to have led the Indian team in ODIs, that too at a time when they were not a big superpower and were still silent killers when it came to winning games in the 50-over format.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
sassthree
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs against West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history in the first ODI vs WI
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Asian captains with most Test runs
RELATED STORY
5 unnoticed things from India’s scintillating victory...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 active batsmen with the most number of Test centuries
RELATED STORY
5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who are likely to  complete 1000 runs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us