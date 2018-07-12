Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India vs England T20Is

India vs England T20 International Matches have always been the ones to look forward to. Ever since the first T20I that was played between the two nations in the inaugural T20WC back in 2007, we have witnessed some highly riveting contests between them.

With England and India both winning 6 matches a piece out of the 12 encounters between them (till the 3rd T20I of Vitality series 2018 in England), the teams have always been inspired by some amazing performances by the players, along with an all-round team effort.

From Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over in 2007 to Yuzvendra Chahal's six wickets in an innings in 2017, the Indian players have given awe-inspiring entertainment to the audience in this shortest format of the game.

With the recent 3-Match T20I series ending 2-1 in favour of India, the decider was a crisp high-scoring match as a very good team effort and an excellent knock by Rohit Sharma helped India chase down 199 with rather ease.

While we saw a series which had amazing individual performances galore, let's take a look at the Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in all the India v England T20Is ever played.

#5. Rohit Sharma (100* In 56 Balls)

The HITMAN celebrates his 3rd T20I Century.

When this man gets going, it is the most beautiful sight in world cricket. No other batsman can look as pleasing and beautiful while playing big shots as Rohit Sharma does. Not even AB De Villiers, yes, for me, not even Mr.360.

It's hard to stop this man when his lazy-elegance batting display takes over. And there are many instances to prove it. Three ODI Double Hundreds and three T20I 100s. That’s a stuff of a world-class player.

Rohit Sharma was back to the land where his career started as a 2.0 version. It was in the Champions Trophy 2013 in England where he was asked by then-captain MS Dhoni to open the innings, and since then, we all have seen the Rohit Sharma we were waiting for since 2007.

After playing two ordinary knocks i the first two T20Is of the series, India needed there best white-ball player (after Kohli? well we'll leave that for you) to take matters into his own hands. Chasing 199 to win the series, the ever trolled Hitman smashed the English bowlers all over the park to complete his third T20I Century and help India win with a over and a half to spare. Rohit was back at his best, and gave our eyes a treat with his ever sweet shots.

Want to know why such appreciation for his playing style? Go back and watch ball 10.3 of India's innings in the 3rd T20I match.