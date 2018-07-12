Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India vs England T20Is

Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
741   //    12 Jul 2018, 11:17 IST

India vs England T20 International Matches have always been the ones to look forward to. Ever since the first T20I that was played between the two nations in the inaugural T20WC back in 2007, we have witnessed some highly riveting contests between them.

With England and India both winning 6 matches a piece out of the 12 encounters between them (till the 3rd T20I of Vitality series 2018 in England), the teams have always been inspired by some amazing performances by the players, along with an all-round team effort.

From Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over in 2007 to Yuzvendra Chahal's six wickets in an innings in 2017, the Indian players have given awe-inspiring entertainment to the audience in this shortest format of the game.

With the recent 3-Match T20I series ending 2-1 in favour of India, the decider was a crisp high-scoring match as a very good team effort and an excellent knock by Rohit Sharma helped India chase down 199 with rather ease.

While we saw a series which had amazing individual performances galore, let's take a look at the Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in all the India v England T20Is ever played.

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

#5. Rohit Sharma (100* In 56 Balls)

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
The HITMAN celebrates his 3rd T20I Century.

When this man gets going, it is the most beautiful sight in world cricket. No other batsman can look as pleasing and beautiful while playing big shots as Rohit Sharma does. Not even AB De Villiers, yes, for me, not even Mr.360.

It's hard to stop this man when his lazy-elegance batting display takes over. And there are many instances to prove it. Three ODI Double Hundreds and three T20I 100s. That’s a stuff of a world-class player.

Rohit Sharma was back to the land where his career started as a 2.0 version. It was in the Champions Trophy 2013 in England where he was asked by then-captain MS Dhoni to open the innings, and since then, we all have seen the Rohit Sharma we were waiting for since 2007.

After playing two ordinary knocks i the first two T20Is of the series, India needed there best white-ball player (after Kohli? well we'll leave that for you) to take matters into his own hands. Chasing 199 to win the series, the ever trolled Hitman smashed the English bowlers all over the park to complete his third T20I Century and help India win with a over and a half to spare. Rohit was back at his best, and gave our eyes a treat with his ever sweet shots.

Want to know why such appreciation for his playing style? Go back and watch ball 10.3 of India's innings in the 3rd T20I match.




Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma KL Rahul
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run-getters for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 7 Indian Players Who Need To Step...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 Player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players from India's squad in...
RELATED STORY
Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI
ENG 219/7 (45.2 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us