Top 5 Individual Scores in T20 Internationals

Nikhil Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 265 // 04 Jul 2018, 00:47 IST

Watson was a nightmare for bowlers, especially in the shortest format of the game

With the introduction of T20 format, the game of cricket has evolved drastically. The batsmen have become have fearless and the bowlers are trying to find places to hide. The batsmen are now at their aggressive best, and they possess the ability to shatter any records while the bowlers have now become mere bowling machines and it has become exceedingly difficult for them to be able to prove their might in the shortest format of the game.

Now more and more T20 leagues are coming up which has only helped the batsmen to feast on the bowlers, especially on flat decks that offer absolutely nothing. Now and then, we hear of records being broken with ease because it seems that it has now become very difficult to stop the run flow that occurs during a match. Flat pitches are only helping the batsmen in this case.

Another record was broken when Australia took on Zimbabwe in the triangular series match held at Harare Sports Club. Australian Captain Aaron Finch smashed the record for the highest individual score in T20s by scoring 176 off just 76 balls.

While that is now the highest, let us take a look at the top 5 individual scores in T20 Internationals.

#5 Shane Watson - 124* off 71 balls

When he played for Australia, he used to be a nightmare for the opposition. He had the ability to accelerate at will and he could take any bowling apart with his flamboyant batting style.

Shane Watson's finest T20I innings was when he scored an unbeaten 124 off 71 balls against India at Sydney in 2016. He scored 10 fours and 6 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 174. Unfortunately, his innings could not help Australia win the match.

However, it was good enough to feature in the fifth spot on this list.