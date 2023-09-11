The India-Pakistan rivalry has provided several storybook matches, finishes, and moments in addition to some of the best batting performances and bowling spells in its cherished history.

While the matches between the arch-rivals have become few and far between due to non-cricketing reasons, each time the teams clash evokes emotions of the highest order. The Asia Cup battles are no different, with the teams often battling each other in numerous thrilling encounters that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Despite the closely contested rivalry, Team India holds a distinct edge in Asia Cups, winning the tournament seven times to Pakistan's two. Furthermore, they also enjoy a 7-5 lead over Pakistan in the ODI Asia Cup matches.

Their first meeting in the 2023 edition was highly anticipated, considering the sides haven't met in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup. However, an evenly poised first innings was followed by heavy showers washing out the game, much to the dismay of fans.

The two Asian giants met again in the ongoing Super Four clash, with Team India decimating the Pakistan attack to post a mammoth 356/2 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored scintillating centuries in a 233-run partnership for the third-wicket, the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs.

The sparkling batting display had fans wondering about the best batting performances by Indian batters against the Men in Green in the ODI Asia Cups.

To answer that, let us revisit the top five individual scores by Indian batters against Pakistan in ODIs at the Asia Cup.

#5 KL Rahul - 111* off 106 balls

KL Rahul made a stunning return to international cricket from injury.

KL Rahul's sensational knock of 111* from 106 deliveries in the ongoing clash against Pakistan broke into the top five of the list. The dazzling display is all the more stunning, considering it was Rahul's first game since returning from an injury layoff.

The 31-year-old is also the only middle-order batter on the list, smashing the Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground at No.4. It was Rahul's sixth ODI century and his first against Pakistan.

The elegant batter also breached the 2,000-run mark in ODIs during the knock, becoming the joint-fifth fastest Indian to the landmark. This was only Rahul's second ODI Asia Cup game, and the wicketkeeper-batter has scored a ton and a half-century in them.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan - 114 off 100 balls

Dhawan boasts a spectacular record in ODI Asia Cups.

The phrase "cometh the hour cometh the man" fits perfectly with out-of-favor Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Renowned for his ability to rise to the occasion in crucial matches and tournaments, it is no surprise to see the Dhawan on this elite list. During the Super Four of the 2018 Asia Cup, the southpaw essayed a brilliant 114 off 100 deliveries to lead India to a thumping nine-wicket win against Pakistan.

Consisting of 16 sumptuous boundaries and two maximums, Dhawan's magical performance led India to qualification for the final, where they defeated Bangladesh.

The 37-year-old is among the most underrated Indian batters in 50-overs cricket despite scoring close to 7,000 runs with an average of 44.11 with 17 centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan also averages over 50 at a strike rate of 102.42 against Pakistan, with the numbers skyrocketing even further in Asia Cups, where he averages almost 60 at a 91.43 strike rate.

#3 Virender Sehwag - 119 off 95 balls

Virender Sehwag dismantled the Pakistan attack in 2008.

Team India's final Group A match of the 2008 Asia Cup witnessed arguably their most explosive batter, Virender Sehwag, slay the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in Karachi.

Chasing a stiff target of 300 for victory, Sehwag dished a hammering to the home team by smashing 12 fours and five sixes in his innings. The former opener reached his century of a mere 80 deliveries as Team India romped home in the 43rd over.

Among the most intimidating batters of his generation, the 44-year-old ended with a career strike rate of 104.33 in 251 ODIs, with over 8,000 runs and 15 centuries.

His Asia Cup numbers were even more spectacular, with an average of 39.15 and a 114 strike rate in 13 games.

#2 Virat Kohli - 122* of 94 balls

King Kohli continued his incredible batting form at Colombo.

Virat Kohli and batting milestones have become commonplace in ODI cricket, with the champion batter on track to own several records in his illustrious career.

The 34-year-old wrote another chapter in his batting encyclopedia with a devastating 122* off 94 deliveries. With nine fours and three sixes, his batting masterclass demoralized the much-vaunted Pakistan attack and drove them into submission.

Kohli also became the faster batter to 13,000 ODI runs during that knock. He achieved the feat in just 267 innings, overtaking former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 321 innings. It was also his fourth consecutive ODI century in Colombo, a third ton against Pakistan, and a fourth in Asia Cups.

It was also his 47th ODI century, taking him closer to Tendulkar's 49, the highest in the format in cricket history.

Following a disappointing 2022 by his standards, Kohli has returned to his usual best in 2023, averaging over 61 at a strike rate of 118 in 13 ODI games.

#1 Virat Kohli - 183 off 148 balls

Kohli's 183 against Pakistan remains his highest ODI score.

While it is probably unrealistic to pick out a standout Virat Kohli ODI knock considering his numerous masterpieces, his 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup is at the upper echelon.

At a stage of his career when the champion batter wasn't yet established as the World's best batter, Kohli pulled off one of the most memorable run-chases with his incredible batting.

With Team India needing a win to stay in contention for a spot in the grand finale, the master batter scored a 148-ball 183 to steer the side in a successful run chase of 330. It was India's highest run chase then, with Kohli's 183 being the joint-third-highest score in a successful chase.

His Asia Cup numbers are through the roof, with an average of 67.18 at a 100+ strike rate in 14 games.