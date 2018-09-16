Top 5 innings by Alastair Cook for England

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

161 test matches, 12472 runs, 33 centuries and 57 half centuries, it is fair to say Alastair has had an extraordinary career. The Englishman is leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come by. Alastair cook possesses the grit and determination needed to succeed as a test batsman.

Opening the innings for England, Cook has been instrumental in England’s dominance in test cricket ever since he came into the scene.

With a plethora of records to his name, Alastair cook is probably the greatest Englishman to ever play the game. From winning the most number of ashes as an England skipper to scoring the most number of tons in test cricket, Alastair Cook is truly one the modern day greats of the game.

A constant in an ever-changing English side, Barmy army will miss their star opener the next time England take on the field of a test match.

While counting his records might be a mammoth task, here we look upon his 5 greatest innings as an England player:

#5 263 vs. Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

England and Pakistan clashed in the UAE for a three-match test series. The first match being played at Abu Dhabi became a history maker as both teams managed to cross the 500-run mark in their respective innings.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mighty total of 523/8 before declaring and putting England in the middle to bat for their prestige and then stepped up the English skipper, Alastair Cook.

Cook brought on the fight to Pakistan as he scored a brilliant knock of 263 to help England put up a total of 598/9.

Though the match ended in a draw, it was quite marvelous of Cook and England to post a total like that after Pakistan had seemingly put the game to bed with their sublime batting display in the first innings.

Cook’s sheer determination was on show as he played one of his best innings.

