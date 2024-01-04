Top 5 instances of most wickets to fall on Day 1 of a Test ft. IND vs SA 2024

Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa (IND vs SA) saw an unprecedented amount of wickets fall. A total of 23 wickets were taken on Day 1, which meant that the South African openers came out to open twice on the very same day.

A lot of records were broken in the recently concluded IND vs SA Test match, including the lowest match aggregate (464 runs) involving India and South Africa in Test cricket.

It was the most wickets taken on Day 1 of a Test match since 1902, as well as the most wickets taken on a single day of a Test match since India vs Afghanistan at Bengaluru in 2018.

Newlands, Cape Town, the venue of the ongoing IND vs SA encounter, also witnessed 23 wickets being scalped on Day 2 of a Test match between South Africa and Australia exactly 10 years ago.

On that note, let's look at the most number of wickets to fall on Day 1 of a Test ft. IND vs SA 2024:

#5 SA vs ENG - 21 wickets at Gqeberha in 1896

Yes, the list kicks off with a Test match that took place in the 19th century, which just goes to show that cricket fans witnessed a unique Day 1 of cricket in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test match.

21 wickets were taken on Day 1 of the 1st Test of England's tour of South Africa in February 1896. Bonnor Middleton's fifer for South Africa in the first innings and George Lohmann's seven-wicket faul for England in the second innings were the main contributors to the 21 wickets that fell on Day 1.

England won the match by 288 runs.

#4 AUS vs WI - 22 wickets at Adelaide in 1951

Australia hosted the West Indies in a four-match Test series in late 1951–early 1952, out of which the 3rd Test featured 22 wickets being taken on Day 1. Frank Worrell took six Australian wickets in the first innings, including the all-important one of Keith Miller.

In fact, three bowlers took six-wicket hauls in this Adelaide Test, including Bill Johnston for Australia and Alf Valentine for the West Indies. 14 of these 18 wickets were picked up on Day 1, taking the total tally to 22.

The visitors won the game by six wickets.

#3 ENG vs AUS - 22 wickets at the Oval in 1890

Only 197 runs were scored on Day 1 of the 2nd Test of Australia's tour of England in 1890. This is the least number of runs from the matches on this list, and it is also the oldest match on this list. In fact, it was just the 34th Test match played.

Fred Martin picked up six wickets in each innings for England, seven of which came on Day 1 itself. It was a very low-scoring game in general, with just 389 runs scored in total.

England won the affair by two wickets.

#2 IND vs SA - 23 wickets at Cape Town in 2023

In the IND vs SA Test at Cape Town, South Africa were bundled out for just 55 runs in the first innings, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Mohammed Siraj. India looked in a solid position at 153/4, but ended up losing six wickets in quick succession and were all out for 153.

Three more wickets were taken on Day 1 of the IND vs SA Test, which meant that 23 wickets fell in total. The IND vs SA Test match was concluded on Day 2 after just 107 overs being bowled in four innings. This is the shortest Test match in history in terms of overs bowled.

#1 AUS vs ENG - 25 wickets at Melbourne in 1902

A total of 25 wickets were registered in the Melbourne Test on England's tour of Australia in late 1901–early 1902. The Test started on January 1. Sydney Barnes and Colin Blythe came out all guns blazing and picked up all 10 Australian wickets among themselves in 32.1 overs.

Hugh Trumble and Monty Noble went one step better by dismissing the entire English team in just 15.4 overs. Another five wickets were taken on Day 1, four of which were picked up by Barnes, who finished the Test with 13 wickets.

Australia came out on top eventually and won by 229 runs.

