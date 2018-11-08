Top 5 knocks by Sachin Tendulkar in Test Cricket

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 173 // 08 Nov 2018, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar played some magical knocks during the course of his illustrious 24-year career. He has given cricket fans moments that will certainly last a lifetime. There have been many moments where cricket fans have gaped at the genius of Tendulkar as he bewitched them all with his resplendent deeds with the bat.

With the 29th anniversary of Tendulkar’s debut just a week away, let us look at Tendulkar’s 5 greatest knocks in Test Match cricket

#5 103* Vs England- Chennai 2008

This knock features in the list mainly because of the backdrop against which this innings was played. The Mumbai terror attacks had just shook the country just days ago, and as always, Tendulkar’s magic with the bat proved to offer solace to a country during difficult times. It was also a knock played in the 4th innings with India chasing an improbable target of 387 against England.

The way the Master Blaster swept and paddled the likes of Swann and Panesar on a crumbling 5th-day pitch was a treat for sore eyes. With this knock, Tendulkar also ticked an important milestone in his career - it was his first 4th innings hundred that resulted in a win a for India.

#4 114 vs Australia- Perth 1992

This was the knock that announced Sachin Tendulkar’s genius to the world as a teenager and helped in creating a special bond between Tendulkar and the Australian public.

On the fastest and bounciest wicket in the world, the way Tendulkar got on top of the bounce and punched the ball was a feast to the eyes. On a pitch when other Indian batsmen struggled to survive, Tendulkar thrived.

1 / 3 NEXT