Top 5 knocks for India in ICC ODI tournaments vs New Zealand ft. Virat Kohli

India are all set to face New Zealand in their final group-stage fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 2 in Dubai. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, courtesy of wins in their previous two games.

Nevertheless, this clash will hold importance, as the winner will end up in the first position and will be pitted against the second-ranked team in the other group. Meanwhile, the loser will play the top team of the other group.

So far, India and New Zealand have faced each other on 12 occasions in ICC ODI events. The Kiwi side has an advantage with six wins, with India winning in five fixtures and one ending as a no-result. In their only Champions Trophy clash in 2000, New Zealand won by four wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five knocks played by an Indian batter against New Zealand in ICC ODI events.

#5 Virat Kohli - 95, 2023 World Cup

The group-stage clash of the 2023 World Cup between the two teams in Dharamsala saw India inviting New Zealand to bat first. Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) helped the Black Caps to post 273 on the board. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with a fifer.

In response, Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) provided a fine start to India, but they failed to convert it into a big knock. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and went on to stitch together crucial partnerships with other players.

Kohli slammed 95 off 104 to put India on the brink of victory, before being dismissed by Matt Henry. The Men in Blue won the game with two overs to spare.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar - 103*, 1987 World Cup

In Match 24 of 1987 World Cup, India were against the challenge of the Kiwi side in Nagpur. Riding on the collective contributions of batters, while being led by Dipak Patel (40), New Zealand compiled a 221-run total. Chetan Sharma picked up three wickets for the hosts.

Thereafter, Kris Srikkanth opened for India with Sunil Gavaskar. The duo was terrific with their positive mindset to build a 136-run stand, before Srikkanth (75) was dismissed.

In the end, Gavaskar (103*) and Mohammad Azharuddin (41*) sealed the chase in less than 33 overs, as India won the game by nine wickets.

#3 Virat Kohli - 117, 2023 World Cup semifinal

Virat Kohli struck one of his historic centuries in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma (47) and Shubman Gill (80*) stitched together a quickfire 71-run opening stand off 50 balls. Coming in at No. 3, Kohli played a sensational knock of 117 off 113, which comprised supremely timed shots and a proper mix of aggression with caution. With this knock, he scored his 50th ODI century, going past Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in the format.

Kohli stitched up a 163-run opening stand with Shreyas Iyer (105) as India posted a colossal total of 397.

Although, Daryl Mitchell (134) scored a fighting century, Mohammed Shami finished with terrific figures of 7/57 to lead India to a 70-run victory.

#2 Sourav Ganguly - 117, 2000 Champions Trophy

Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is second on the list due to his imperious knock against New Zealand in the final of the 2000 edition of the Champions Trophy in Nairobi. Choosing to bat first, Ganguly stitched together a 141-run opening stand with Sachin Tendulkar (69) for the Men in Blue.

Despite the dismissal of Tendulkar, Ganguly managed to keep India afloat with his odd boundaries and slammed 117 off 130. As a result, the side posted a 264-run total.

In response, the Kiwi side were in a spot of bother at 132/5, but Chris Cairns (102*) ensured they completed the chase in the final over to win the Champions Trophy.

#1 Shreyas Iyer - 105, 2023 World Cup semifinal

Shreyas Iyer played the most impactful knock in the India-New Zealand game in the ICC events history. In the aforementioned 2023 World Cup semifinal game, Iyer came in at No. 4 after Shubman Gill was retired hurt.

Although Iyer was expected to take his time to settle down in the crease, he launched a six in only his seventh ball. Thereafter, he continued his momentum to slam 105 off 70 balls, with four fours and eight sixes.

The middle-order batter provided a final flourish for the side before he was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 49th over.

