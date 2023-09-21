Top 5 knocks by Indian batters in ODIs vs Australia ft. Sachin Tendulkar

India will take on Australia in a three-ODI series ahead of the all-important World Cup 2023. Over the past decade, both these sides have cultivated a fierce rivalry, notably in ODIs.

The dynamics were quite different in the 1990s when the Australian team held a stronghold on world cricket, while the Indian side struggled with inconsistency.

Throughout this period of rivalry, Indian batters have delivered several high-quality performances in ODIs against Australia. However, only a handful of them have etched their names into the annals of memorable cricketing moments.

Here take a look at the top five knocks by Indian batters in ODIs vs Australia:

#5 Virat Kohli - 100, 2013

Virat Kohli smashed the fastest ton by an Indian in ODIs

In what was a high-scoring series between India and Australia, in this match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the visitors set a formidable target of 360 runs. The hosts got off to a solid start courtesy of the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan departed in the 27th over after scoring 95, leaving the rest of the batters to chase 184 runs from 144 balls. Virat Kohli then sauntered out and took the attack to Australia for the word go.

Kohli's innings was extraordinary as he smashed the fastest ODI hundred for India, and reached an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, which featured eight fours and seven sixes. The hosts won the match with ridiculous ease by nine wickets.

#4 Rohit Sharma - 209, 2013

Rohit raced to his maiden double ton

This innings too came in the same series as above and it was Rohit Sharma's turn to script history. He etched history by becoming the third Indian batter to score a double century in an ODI, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

This knock came in the series decider in Bengaluru. Sharma was rather watchful as the hosts had lost two quick wickets. However, he slowly picked up his pace and reached his century. He then flicked the switch and launched a stunning assault on Australia.

During this innings, he equaled the world record for the most sixes in an ODI, smashing a total of 16 sixes. His extraordinary performance ended when he was dismissed for 209 runs off 158 balls. The hosts then successfully defended their total of 383, defeating Australia by 26 runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 117, 2008

Sachin guided the chase expertly

Sachin Tendulkar, despite achieving almost everything possible with the bat, had never scored an ODI century in Australia. He finally broke the barren run during the first final of the CB series in 2008 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India, bowling first, managed to restrict Australia to a modest 239. The hosts were not ready to be brushed aside and kept chipping away at the wickets. India ahd lost three wickets for just 87 runs.

Tendulkar then took charge, as he shepherded the chase with dexterity and found an able ally in Rohit Sharma. He notched up his ton and took India over the line without too many hiccups.

#2 Manish Pandey - 104, 2016

Manish Pandey notched up his maiden century

Manish Pandey notched up his maiden ton as an unbeaten 104 powered India to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Australia in the fifth ODI of the 2016 series in Sydney. This was India's first win of the series, which also saw them set a new record for the highest run chase against Australia on their home soil.

Chasing a challenging target of 331, the visitors relied on Pandey's maiden ODI century and an impressive opening partnership of 123 runs between Rohit Sharma (99) and Shikhar Dhawan (78). They got to this target with just a couple of balls to spare.

India had slipped from a similar position in the last match and this time, Pandey played a crucial role as the anchor in this successful chase.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 143, 1998

Arguably the greatest ODI innings ever played

Sachin Tendulkar reserved his best for Australia and he played one of the greatest ODI innings ever in Sharjah. This knock, famously known as the 'Desert Storm', blew Australia away and showed the world why this young batter was cut from a different cloth.

Australia, with a formidable bowling attack featuring Shane Warne, Michael Kasprowicz, and Damien Fleming, posted a challenging 284/7 after opting to bat.

In the chase of 285, India lost Saurav Ganguly in the ninth over. Tendulkar and wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia stabilized the innings until Mongia's dismissal in the 22nd over with India at 107.

Tendulkar, in sublime form, took on Australia's bowlers. A sandstorm interrupted the game for about 25 minutes, and the target was revised to 276 in 46 overs. The iconic batter continued hitting and only departed with his side at 242/4 in 42.5 overs, needing 34 runs in 19 deliveries for a victory.

Though India lost the match, they managed to qualify for the final of the tourney. Tendulkar scored 143 off 131 balls.