Top 5 knocks by Indian batters in T20Is against England ft. Rohit Sharma 

India is all set to host England for a five-match T20I series starting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. The Men in Blue have won all their last four T20 series against England and will start as favourites, given their track record in the recent past.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India has taken their T20 cricket to a whole new level. Their fearless approach has helped them become the No 1. ranked side and they will look to continue a similar style in the T20 series against England.

India and England have locked horns against each other 24 times in this format with the former coming out triumphant on 13 occasions, while England winning 11. The first match between the two teams in this format was held in the 2007 T20 World Cup which the Men in Blue won by 18 runs.

Trending

The Indian batters have developed an affinity towards the England bowlers and have played some match-winning records. Over the last 17-18 years, there have been several top-class knocks in this format by the Indian batters.

With the T20 series slated to commence from Tuesday, let us have a look at the top five knocks by Indian batters in T20Is against England:

# 5. Virat Kohli- 80 in Ahmedabad 2021, 5th T20I

Virat Kohli en route to his match-winning knock of 80 against England in the deciding T20.- Source: Getty

The former Indian captain Virat Kohli finds himself 5th on the list with a knock of 80 off 52 deliveries in the fifth and the deciding T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England won the toss and put India to bat. After a long time, it was Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who opened the innings. Kohli and Rohit took on the aggressive route right from the outset and shared a 94-run stand in just nine overs.

Virat took his time initially before cutting loose and remained unbeaten on 80 which included seven fours and two sixes. India eventually posted a massive score of 224. It turned out to be a mountain too steep to climb for England as they were restricted to 188, handing India a 36-run win.

# 4. KL Rahul- 101 in Manchester 2018, 1st T20I

KL Rahul celebrates scoring his century against England in 2018. Source: Getty

One of the most stylish batters to have come out from India, KL Rahul scored a magnificent century against England in the opening T20I of India's tour of England in 2018. The right-handed batter showed why he was regarded as one of the emerging talents and some of his shots oozed class and elegance.

On the back of a splendid spell by Kuldeep Yadav, India restricted England to a below-par score of 159/8 in their allotted 20 overs. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rahul put the match to bed with a partnership of 123 runs.

Rahul was at his ominous best, striking boundaries for fun and also displayed a wide array of strokes. His knock of 101 came off just 54 deliveries which included 10 fours and five sixes. He remained unbeaten to see his side over the finish line with 10 deliveries to spare.

# 3. Rohit Sharma- 100 in Bristol 2018, 3rd T20I

Another series win for India against England was orchestrated by a superb century from Rohit Sharma in the final T20I of the 2018 series in Bristol. The home team ended up posting a more than competitive score of 198 in their allotted 20 overs after being put into bat.

Jason Roy was the top scorer with a knock of 67 off just 31 deliveries. For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name. India needed a good start and it was provided by Rohit Sharma. They lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Rohit continued his onslaught.

It was the partnership of 89 runs between Rohit and Virat Kohli that put India in a commanding position. Rohit was at his incredible best and took the English bowling attack apart. He smashed 11 fours and five sixes during his unbeaten knock of 100, taking India to a convincing win by seven wickets with eight deliveries to spare.

# 2. Suryakumar Yadav- 117 in Nottingham 2022, 3rd T20I

Suryakuymar Yadav raises his bat after scoring a century against England. Source: Getty

Despite this particular knock coming in a losing cause, not many would argue with the fact that this was one of the finest T20 knocks ever. Suryakumar Yadav, the current Indian T20I skipper treated the Nottingham crowd to some electrifying and audacious strokeplay and got India within touching distance of a famous win.

On the back of a splendid 77 from Dawid Malan and 42 from Liam Livingstone, England posted a massive score of 215 in their allotted 20 overs. India stuttered in the run chase and was reduced to 31/3 at the end of the fifth over. However, Suryakumar Yadav had other plans in mind.

Known as the modern 360, SKY used the depth of the crease to perfection and accessed every corner of the ground. It was batsmanship of the highest order as the England bowlers had no answers in front of his carnage. His knock of 117 came off just 55 deliveries which included 14 fours and six sixes. He departed in the penultimate over and England won by 17 runs.

# 1. Yuvraj Singh- 58 in Durban 2007, T20 World Cup 2007

Despite the score being just 58, not many would argue why Yuvraj Singh’s knock stands at the top of the list. The stylish left-handed batter was in his mood and blazed his way to a 16-ball 58 in a must-win game for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The opening partnership of 136 between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir laid the platform for India to go berserk in the final stretch of the innings. However, not many expected what was about to unfold. Yuvraj had an altercation with Andrew Flintoff, and Stuart Broad had to face the brunt.

Yuvraj smashed him for six consecutive sixes and became just the second batter in international cricket to achieve the feat. His knock of 58 was studded with three fours and seven sixes and took India to a mammoth score of 218. England came up with a valiant effort but eventually fell short by 18 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news