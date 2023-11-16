Top 5 knocks in a losing cause in men's ODI World Cup knockouts ft. Daryl Mitchell 

In the high-stakes arena of an ODI World Cup knockout game, where every run and wicket can swing the pendulum of victory, rarely does individual brilliance shine even in the face of defeat.

These performances, though ending on the losing side, transcend mere statistics and stand as testament to the unwavering spirit of individuals.

One such performance was dished out by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who did everything he could to deny India a win. However, his efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 70-run triumph in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Chasing 398, Mitchell made 134 off 119 balls and remained spotless for the majority of his innings. He remained a lone warrior for New Zealand until Mohammed Shami (7/57) removed him to put the game to bed.

Mitchell's 134 is now the highest individual score by any batter in a men's ODI World Cup knockout game. On that note, let's delve into the top five knocks in a losing cause during men's ODI World Cup knockout games.

#5 Martin Crowe - 91 off 83 vs Pakistan in the 1st semi-final 1992 World Cup

Martin Crowe for New Zealand [Getty Images]

New Zealand were the co-hosts of the 1992 World Cup, along with Australia. The Kiwis were impressive throughout the tournament, as they lost just one match in the group stages.

Martin Crowe led his team from the front as he was the top-scorer of the tournament, scoring 456 runs at an immaculate average of 114.00.

He ended the tournament with a magnificent 91 against Pakistan in the first semi-final in Wellington. In a match that would ultimately see New Zealand on the losing side, Crowe's elegant stroke play and strategic acumen captivated spectators.

The Kiwi skipper was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved century as he was run out for 91. Nevertheless, it was a great innings, which included seven fours and three huge sixes.

He entered the crease when the Kiwis were 39/2. Against the likes of Wasim Akram, Akib Javed, Imran Khan, and Mushtaq Ahmed, Crowe counter-attacked and batted at a strike rate of just under 110.

New Zealand went on to amass 262/7 from 50 overs before Inzamam-ul-Haq's outstanding 37-ball 60 saw Pakistan enter the finals.

#4 Chris Harris - 130 off 124 vs Australia in the 4th quarter-final 1996 ODI World Cup

In the fourth quarter-final of the 1996 World Cup, New Zealand took on Australia in Chennai. Lee Germon's decision to bat first after winning the toss seemed the wrong one after his side was reduced to 44/3 inside the first 10 overs.

However, at No. 5 came Chris Harris, who stitched together a 168-run stand with skipper Germon (89). He took an attack to the Aussie spinners, including Shane Warne. He played a superb innings to bring New Zealand back into the game.

From a situation where it looked tough for New Zealand to score around 250, Harris took his side to 286/9 in 50 overs. He went on to score his maiden ODI hundred, hammering 13 fours and four sixes.

He was finally dismissed for 130, caught by Paul Reiffel in the deep. However, that innings wasn't enough to beat their Trans-Tasman rivals. Mark Waugh scored a 112-ball 110, which helped his side win the game by six wickets and also book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

#3 Ricky Ponting - 104 off 118 vs India in the 2nd quarter-final 2011 ODI World Cup

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

Arguably ODI cricket’s greatest captain ever, Ricky Ponting, arrived in India in 2011 to defend the World Cup, which was in Australia’s trophy cabinet since 1999. However, he seemed to lost his touch as he didn't even score a half-century before entering the quarter-final against India in Ahmedabad.

Ponting, however, always had an edge over India and made them pay once again. The Australian skipper led from the front and built a superb innings.

His opening partner Shane Watson (25) departed cheaply while Bras Haddin scored a 50 but was unable to break the shackles. The middle-order too limped but Ponting batted determinedly and neutralised India’s spin threat.

One of the major highlights of his innings was the way he conquered the Indian spinners, scoring at a strike rate of above 90 against the tweakers, who had an economy rate of 4.84 per over.

"Punter" scored a terrific hundred scoring 104 runs off 118 balls but with a little help from other batters, Australia managed 260 runs which India chased with ease in the 48th over.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene - 103* off 88 vs India in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final

Mahela Jayawardene for Sri Lanka vs India 2011 ODI World Cup Final [Getty Images]

The final of World Cup 2011 is stamped with Dhoni’s masterclass innings with that iconic six over long-on being its cover poster. The game is also remembered for Gautam Gambhir’s magnificent knock of 97.

However, on the same day, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene proved to be the only centurion but still ended up on the losing side.

Jayawardene walked to the crease with his team at 60 for two after 16.2 overs. The opening batters wasted valuable time, as the Indian bowlers were on top.

The former Sri Lankan captain spent a while in the middle getting his eye in and soon pressed the foot on the accelerator. However, more than the boundaries, Jayawardene used the singles and doubles to milk the bowlers in the middle overs. It was a smart and sensational batting effort.

Very quietly, the right-hander took the game away from India and earned momentum for his team. It was an innings to remember as Mahela indulged in his trademark elegant strokeplay with almost impossible-to-believe calmness in an atmosphere that was completely chaotic.

In his final 10 balls, he scored 22 runs and provided the much-needed flourish to the Sri Lankan innings. They scored 64 in the last five overs to finish at 274 for six after 50 overs. Jayawardene scored 103 runs from 88 balls at a staggering strike rate of 117.04.

However, later that night, Gambhir and Dhoni produced scintillating 90s that completely overshadowed Jayawardene’s efforts.

#1 Daryl Mitchell - 134 off 119 vs India in the 1st semi-final 2023 ODI World Cup

Daryl Mitchell silencing the Mumbai crowd with his remarkable century [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Daryl Mitchell dished out a phenomenal batting performance in the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against India.

Mitchell, who was the only batter to score a century against the Men in Blue throughout the entire league-stage leg, hammered 134 off 119 balls on Wednesday.

India believed that they batted out New Zealand when the Rohit Sharma-led side put up a mammoth first-innings total of 397/4. The hosts were in more jubilation after taking the wickets of Devon Conway (13) and Rachin Ravindra (13) inside the powerplay.

It seemed India would once again rattle an opposition with their world-class display of bowling before Mitchell came in their way. The all-rounder, who is the highest run-getter among non-Indians in ODIs this year, stood tall of the challenge and swiftly put the New Zealand innings back on track.

Expand Tweet

His partnership with Kane Williamson accumulated 181 runs in 154 balls for the third wicket. While Williamson was given a handful of repreives during his innings, Mitchell remained spotless and frustrated the Indians with his measured approach.

He swept his way against Kuldeep Yadav and often used his feet against Ravindra Jadeja to hamper his line and length.

Mitchell recorded his hundred in 85 balls. His sheer class and ability to tackle the Indian attack under extreme pressure forced the jam-packed Indian crowd to spare a moment in his applause.

Although his side ended up 70 runs short, there's no denying that Mitchell's heroic knock of 134 proved to be one of the best hundreds of the tournament.