Top 5 leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup

Asia Cup is a cricketing event where top teams from the continent of Asia lock horns with an aim to win the prestigious title. The tournament which was started way back in 1984, has witnessed some amazing performances with a stiff competition between bat and ball. As the tournament is played in the subcontinent where pitches are usually batting friendly with small boundaries, bowlers can't afford to bowl lose line and lengths.

As a bowler, commitment, accuracy and patience are key if you want to excel on subcontinental tracks where the margin of error is too small. Here, let's have a look at the bowlers who have performed exceptionally well and have taken most wickets in Asia Cup history.

#5 Chaminda Vaas

Vaas appealing for an LBW

Chaminda Vaas was considered as the backbone of the Sri Lankan pace attack during his cricketing years. The left arm pacer, who holds the record for best bowling figures in ODIs, 8/19 against Zimbabwe in 2001, finds himself at the fifth spot. He has taken a total of 23 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 27.78.

# 4 Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Known as 'Slinga Malinga' for his distinctive round-arm action, Lasith Malinga is renowned for his death bowling. The right arm pacer, who is the second highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, is at the fourth position in the list with 24 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.12.

Recently, Lasith is included in the list of players who are part of the Asia Cup 2018 for Sri Lanka. Now, the slingy fast bowler stands a chance to add more wickets to his kitty and improve his ranking.

