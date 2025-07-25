Top 5 list of batters with most sixes for India in Test cricket ft. Rishabh Pant

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant braved pain to compile a valiant half-century on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The left-handed batter retired hurt on 37 after suffering a nasty foot injury while attempting a reverse sweep.There was uncertainty over whether he would bat on Day 2 amid reports that he had suffered a toe fracture and had been advised six weeks' rest. The 27-year-old, however, hobbled out to bat at the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket. The Indian vice-captain contributed a few crucial runs before being bowled by Jofra Archer.Pant broke some impressive records even during his brief stay at the crease at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. With 479 runs, he is now at the top of the list among keeper-batters with the most runs in a Test series in England. The previous record was held by Alec Stewart (465).With his ninth 50-plus score in England, he also broke MS Dhoni's (8) record for most 50-plus scores by a visiting wicket-keeper batter in England. During his knock, Pant also equaled Virender Sehwag's record of most sixes for India in Test cricket. On that note, let's take a look at the top five list of batters with the most sixes for India in the Test format.#5 Ravindra Jadeja (74)Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fifth on the list of batters with the most sixes for India in Test cricket. He is currently featuring in his 84th Test match and has hit 74 sixes. The left-hander has also hit 364 fours in the Test format.Jadeja slammed five sixes and as many fours in his unbeaten 100 off 132 balls against West Indies in Rajkot in October 2018. The southpaw also hit four sixes and an equal number of fours during his 95-ball 63 against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017.#4 MS Dhoni (78)Former captain and keeper-batter, Dhoni, is fourth on the list of batters with the most sixes for India in Test cricket. He played 90 Test matches during his career, in which he slammed 78 sixes. Dhoni also hit 544 fours in Test cricket.The Indian legend hammered six sixes and 24 fours in his career-best score of 224 against Australia in Chennai in February 2013. He also hit six sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 100 against Sri Lanka in Brabourne in December 2009. Further, Dhoni hit six sixes and four fours in his 69 off 52 balls against the West Indies in Antigua in June 2006.#3 Rohit Sharma (88)For a brief while, it seemed like Rohit Sharma would break the record for most sixes by a batter for India in Test cricket. The star batter's Test career, however, ended abruptly after a horror tour of Australia. Rohit ended up playing 67 Test matches, during which he hit 88 sixes and 473 fours.Rohit hit seven sixes and 10 fours in his 127 off 149 balls against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in October 2019. In the first innings of the same Test, he hammered six sixes and 23 fours in his 176 off 244 balls. In the Ranchi Test of the same series, the Hitman slammed six sixes and 28 fours in his 212 off 255 balls.#2 Virender Sehwag (90)Sehwag is joint-first on the list of batters with the most sixes for India in Test cricket. However, while the Nawab of Najafgarh needed 103 Tests to slam 90 sixes, Pant has got there in just 47 matches. In 103 games, Sehwag smashed 90 sixes and 1,219 fours.Sehwag slammed seven sixes and 40 fours in his 293 off 254 balls against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne Stadium in December 2009. He also hit six fours and 39 fours against Pakistan in Multan in April 2004 during his epic 309. Further, Sehwag clobbered five sixes each during his 319 against South Africa in Chennai (March 2008) and his 195 against Australia in Melbourne (December 2003).#1 Rishabh Pant (90)Team India's dynamic keeper-batter Pant has needed just 47 Tests to reach the 90 sixes mark. He has also slammed 369 fours in his Test career so far. If Pant bats in the second innings of the ongoing Manchester Test, he will have a chance to surpass Sehwag and move to the top of the list.Pant struck six sixes and 12 fours in his 134 off 178 balls in Leeds in the opening Test of the ongoing series in England. The southpaw has slammed five maximums in an innings on three occasions so far - 91 against England in Chennai (February 2021), 93 against Bangladesh in Mirpur (December 2022), and 99 against New Zealand in Bengaluru (October 2024).