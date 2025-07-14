Top 5 list of Indian batters with most runs in a Test series in England ft. Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the second innings of the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. After the visitors were set a target of 193 to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for zero and Karun Nair for 14 before Gill was the third wicket to fall. The Indian skipper was trapped lbw off one from Brydon Carse that jagged in sharply.

While Gill only managed to score six runs before being dismissed on Day 4 of the Lord's Test, he did enough to break another major record. The 25-year-old now holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a Test series in England. Following his dismissal in the second innings at Lord's, he has 607 runs in six innings in the ongoing Test series at an average of 101.16.

In this feature, we take a detailed look at the top five list of Indian batters with most runs in a Test series in England.

#5 Rahul Dravid (461 runs in 2011)

Former captain Rahul Dravid totaled 461 runs in eight innings during India's eminently forgettable tour of England in 2011. While India were hammered 4-0 in the Test series, Dravid was among the positives for the visitors. His 461 runs came at an average of 76.83 and featured three hundreds.

Dravid scored an unbeaten 103 in the first innings of the opening Test at Lord's and followed it up with 36 in the second innings. 'The Wall' followed it up 117 off 235 balls in the first innings of the second Test in Nottingham. After perishing cheaply in both innings of the third Test in Birmingham, Dravid compiled an unbeaten 146 off 266 balls in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar (542 runs in 1979)

Another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar also features on the illustrious list. He amassed 542 runs in seven innings during India's tour of England in 1979. Gavaskar's runs in the four-match series came at an average of 77.42 and included one hundred and four half-centuries, even as India went down 1-0.

Gavaskar scored of 61 & 68 in the first Test Birmingham, which England won by an innings & 83 runs. The Little Master followed it up with 42 & 59 in the drawn Test Lord's. In the third Test at Leeds, which also ended in a draw, Gavaskar scored 78 the only time India batted. The legend scored an iconic 221 off 443 balls at The Oval as India nearly chased down a target of 438, finishing on 429-8.

#3 Virat Kohli (593 runs in 2018)

Having endured a horrific time during his maiden Test tour of England in 2014, Virat Kohli overcame his demons with a superb batting effort in 2018. While India lost the series five-match series 4-1, Kohli stood out for the visitors. He scored 593 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.30, with two tons and three fifties.

Leading from the front, Kohli scored 149 & 51 in the first Test in Birmingham, which India narrowly lost by 31 runs. After a poor outing in the second Test at Lord's, Kohli starred with 97 & 103 as India beat England by 203 runs in Nottingham. The star batter scored 46 & 58 in Southampton before ending the series with scores of 49 & 0 in the fifth Test played at The Oval.

#2 Rahul Dravid (602 runs in 2002)

Dravid loved batting for long hours in England. It thus isn't surprising that he features twice on the illustrious list. During India's memorable tour of England in 2002, he amassed 600-plus runs. In six innings, the former India captain notched up 602 runs at an average of 100.33, with three hundreds and one half-century.

Player Year Innings Runs HS Average 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2025 6 607* 269 101.16 3 0 Rahul Dravid 2002 6 602 217 100.33 3 1 Virat Kohli 2018 10 593 149 59.30 2 3 Sunil Gavaskar 1979 7 542 221 77.42 1 4 Rahul Dravid 2011 8 461 146* 76.83 3 0

(Top 5 list of Indian batters with most runs in England. *Shubman Gill is likely to play two more Tests in the 2025 series.)

Dravid warmed up with scores of 46 & 63 even as India lost the opening Test of the series at Lord's by 170 runs. He scored 115 off 244 in the second innings of the second Test in Nottingham. In the iconic Leeds Test, he was Player of the Match for his 148 as India won by an innings & 46 runs. Rahul also compiled a magnificent 217 off 468 balls in the drawn Test at The Oval.

#1 Shubman Gill (607 runs* in 2025)

Gill went past Dravid's tally of 602 runs in the second innings of the Lord's Test in the ongoing series. In six innings so far, he has amassed 607 runs at an average of 101.16, with the aid of three hundreds.

Gill scored a brilliant 147 off 227 balls in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley, which was also his first knock as Test captain of India. He then led from the front with superb scores of 269 & 161 as India thumped England by a record 336 runs in Birmingham. While he failed in both innings at Lord's, Gill will get a chance to add to his tally in the remaining two Tests of the series.

