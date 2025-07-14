Top 5 lowest totals successfully defended in a Test at Lord's ft. ENG vs IND 2025

The third Test between England and India at Lord's came to a thrilling end with the hosts scripting a 22-run win on Monday, July 14. The visitors needed 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand on the final day.

England began by pushing India on the back foot, picking up three big wickets in quick succession, which put them right on top. The visitors fought hard and got close to the target. However, the effort was not enough as they failed to get over the line by a close margin.

With this victory at Lord's, Ben Stokes and his team have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series with two Tests remaining. Heading into the fourth game, this victory will give them massive confidence as they will aim to seal the series.

It was a brilliant effort from their bowlers to defend a low target. That said, here are the top five lowest successfully defended totals in a Test at Lord's.

#5 ENG vs NZ 2013

The opening Test of the series between England and New Zealand in 2013 was played at Lord's. Batting first, the hosts managed to put up 232 runs on the board in the first innings. Their bowlers then stood up, bowling New Zealand out for 207 to gain a slender lead.

In their second essay, England were bundled out for 213, setting the Kiwis a target of 239 runs to chase for a win. What followed was a nightmare for the visitors, who were skittled out for just 68 runs in the fourth innings as the hosts registered a thumping 170-run victory. Stuart Broad had bagged seven wickets in the second innings.

#4 ENG vs IND 2025

The recently concluded Lord's Test between England and India in the ongoing series is fourth on this list. Ben Stokes and Co. scored 387 runs in the first innings, which is also the exact total India got to in their first innings. The second innings saw the hosts bowled out for 192.

The visitors were thus set a target of 193 runs. They put up a spirited effort and got close. However, they fell short, being bowled out for 170 as England managed to pull off a 22-run win in the end. Jofra Archer and Stokes stood out with three wickets apiece in the final innings.

#3 ENG vs SA 1955

The 1955 Lord's Test saw England defend a target of 183 runs against South Africa. The hosts were bundled out for just 133 runs in the first innings while the Proteas posted a total of 304 to gain a healthy lead of 171 runs.

The English batters made a strong comeback in their second innings as they put up a score of 353. Needing 183 runs to win, South Africa were bowled out for just 111, handing the hosts a 71-run come-from-behind victory in the end.

#2 ENG vs IRE 2019

Among the more recent instances is England's Test against Ireland at Lord's in 2019. It was the only Test of the tour, played between the two teams at the iconic venue.

Much to everyone's surprise, the hosts were sent packing for just 85 runs in the first innings. Ireland then got to 207, taking a 122-run first innings lead. England then bounced back with a total of 303 in their second innings. The visitors, chasing 182 runs, were bowled out for an embarrassing total of just 38 as the hosts registered a massive 143-run win eventually.

#1 AUS vs ENG 1888

The 1888 Lord's Test between England and Australia is an instance of the visiting team successfully defending a low total to win the game. Australia were bowled out for 116 runs in the first innings.

However, their bowlers were up for the fight, as they skittled out England for 53 runs. It was a thrilling contest as the hosts then bundled Australia out for just 60, setting themselves a target of 124 runs. The visitors had the last laugh, bowling England out for 62 and going on to win by 61 runs eventually.

