Top 5 memorable games from 2023 World Cup ft. Pakistan vs South Africa

After more than six weeks of incredible one-day cricket, the 2023 World Cup comes to a close with Australia finishing as the eventual champions, beating India in the final in Ahmedabad.

While there has been a lot of talk about how the ODI format might lose its relevance, the 2023 World Cup showed that there is enough thrill left in the format to be followed by millions of people with high energy and excitement. The tournament was able to produce some closely fought encounters that had spectators on the edge of their seats and they were also able to witness some memorable moments.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most memorable encounters from the 2023 World Cup in the order in which they happened:

#5 Afghanistan vs England

After a win against Bangladesh, defending champions England were expected to comfortably beat Afghanistan as well and get back on track after their loss in the World Cup opener against New Zealand. However, what was in store was something that sparked Afghaistan's World Cup campaign.

A collective effort from the batters meant that Afghanistan had to defend 285 to win the game. While England would have fancied their chances, they just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan both picked up three wickets each as Jos Buttler and Co. were bundled out for 215. It was a sign of the disappointing 2023 World Cup that England were going to have and the incredible run that Afghanistan were about to go on.

#4 South Africa vs Netherlands

Another game where the underdogs managed to shock the favorites, it was the Netherlands who showed why they belonged at this level and what they were capable of if they played regular cricket with the big teams. Riding on captain Scott Edwards' fighting knock of 78, the Dutch were able to post 245 on the board in the 43 overs of the rain-affected game in Dharamshala.

While the Proteas were expected to chase it down, the pressure of the scoreboard got to them as their top order wilted against the Netherlands' bowling. They ended up getting bowled out for 207 and that meant that the Dutch had the two points to show for their incredible fight.

#3 Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa have had a few thrilling encounters in ICC events over the years and they didn't disappoint in producing another humdinger in the 2023 World Cup. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 270 in Chennai and it seemed like with dew possibly being a factor, the Proteas could chase it down.

However, Pakistan knew that South Africa had wilted under pressure against the Dutch and there was a chance they could falter again. While the chase looked comfortable for a long period, things changed towards the backend, especially when Aiden Markram was dismissed.

At one point, Pakistan seemed favorites to win it, but a composed knock from Keshav Maharaj ensured that the Proteas escaped with a one-wicket win.

#2 Australia vs New Zealand

The trans-Tasman rivals in Australia and New Zealand produced a run-fest in Dharamshala in a game that went to the final ball. A fantastic hundred from Travis Head followed by important contributions from others saw Australia post a mammoth 388.

While the target seemed out of New Zealand's reach, young Rachin Ravindra stepped up with a fantastic 116 off just 89 balls. The Kiwis kept the required rate in check and it went right down to the wire, with Jimmy Neesham scoring an important half-century.

However, the Aussies held their nerves in the final over and won the game by five runs.

#1 Australia vs Afghanistan

This match of the 2023 World Cup will be memorable for arguably the greatest innings played in the history of ODI cricket. On the back of a fine hundred from Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan set a challenging target of 297 for Australia.

The Aussies got off to a terrible start as they lost wickets in clusters, putting Afghanistan in the driver's seat. At 91/7, the game seemed done and dusted. However, Glenn Maxwell came out and played the innings of his lifetime as his sensational double-hundred saw Australia home with three wickets in hand.

Maxwell struggled badly with cramps and almost couldn't move his feet for the second half of his innings. That just underlined how incredible his knock was as Afghanistan bowlers just had no answers to his carnage and were left shell-shocked.