Top 5 men's cricketers nominated in the BBL draft ft. Jofra Archer

Some big names across the globe have registered for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 1. A total of 432 players have registered themselves for the men's draft where eight franchises will sit to pick their teams.

The players have been clubbed into four different categiories - full availability including finals, full regular season availability, 6-9 games and 4-6 games.

This will be the third edition that the BBL has held an overseas player draft. Club will take turns to select players from the available pool across four rounds. One of the four players would be considered an overseas replacement player with only three international cricketers allowed in the primary list of 18 at any one time during the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at top five men's cricketers nominated in the BBL draft.

#1 Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer will be available for the entire league phase in the BBL 2024-25 for first time in eight years. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the business and was also part of England's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

He had a good outing in the Men's Hundred and will be on every team's list heading into the draft.

Archer also brings in previous experiences of playing in the BBL. He has picked up 34 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 23.29 and an economy of 7.79. The Barbados-born cricketer has the best figures of 3/15.

#2 Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf is a fan favorite in the BBL. He first hogged the limelight in Australia from where he was fast-tracked to the Pakistan national team.

Although he has struggled for consistency, it is the shortest format where he has managed to establish himself as an absolute gun bowler. He has 102 wickets in 72 matches with the best figures of 4/18.

Overall, he has been part of 22 matches in the BBL and has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 16.33 with the best figures of 5/27 against the Hobart Hurricanes. Thus, Rauf will be on the radar of several franchises during Sunday's draft.

#3 Shai Hope

The top-order batter has been one of the mainstays in the West Indies batting unit for quite some time now. He also had a decent 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 107 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 82 against the USA.

Shai Hope also boasts decent numbers in T20s, aggregating 2798 runs in 119 matches at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of over 130.

Hope hasn't featured in the BBL previously and will be eager to stamp his authority in the franchise tournament if he gets an opportunity.

#4 Tabraiz Shamsi

A left-arm wrist spinner with some quality variations, Tabraiz Shamsi ranks among the best spinners in the world, especially in T20s. He has been a regular feature in franchise cricket, playing crucial roles for whichever teams he has played for.

The former World No.1 spinner has over 300 T20 wickets and will bring in significant wealth of experience if picked in the draft. Shamsi also has represented South Africa in 51 ODIs and 70 T20Is, picking up 118 wickets combined.

#5 Shamar Joseph

The young West Indian pacer made a name for himself in his debut Test series against Australia. Shamar Joseph scalped five wickets in debut at the Adelaide Oval and followed it up with a seven-wicket in Brisbane to help the West Indies register their first Test win in Australia after 27 years. All this with an injured toe makes the achievement even more special.

Although new into international cricket, Joseph is a generational talent given his express pace and ability to stike regularly. He has already played in the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League and will look to make his presence felt in the BBL if an opportunity comes.

The eight teams will also have an eye on the young prospect, who can single-handedly win matches for any side.

