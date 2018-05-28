Most Economical Five-Wicket Hauls in T20Is

The most memorable bowling performances in T20 cricket.

A bowler picking up five wickets in a T20I cricket match is considered to be a memorable achievement. However, if a bowler picks up a five-wicket haul and concedes very few runs, the feat is nothing but extraordinary.

It might be the batsmen who score runs and set up big totals, but it is the bowlers who have to pick up wickets and ensure that their sides emerge victoriously. Since the start of limited-overs cricket, the rules have favored the batting side which made it increasingly difficult for bowlers to pick wickets.

The bowlers who feature in this list have managed to pick up wickets while being able to curtail the run flow which made it doubly difficult for the opposition batsmen.

Let us have a look at the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the decreasing order of their economy rates.

#4 Umar Gul (twice) at 2.57 and 2 runs per over

Umar Gul was one of the chief contributors for Pakistan's dominance in T20 cricket between 2007 and 2009. His best bowling figures came during this period, when he picked up 5 wickets for 6 runs off his 3 overs in a World Cup game against New Zealand at The Oval in 2009.

Not only did he repeat this feat, he also became the second bowler to pick up two five-wicket hauls in T20Is when he finished with figures of 5-6 off his 2.2 overs against SA at Centurion in 2013.

With several young fast bowlers coming through the ranks, Gul has found it difficult to establish his place in recent times.