Top 5 Most Viewed Cricket Matches In History

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 27 Sep 2018, 00:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs Pakistan clashes are the most loved cricket battles in history

Cricket is one of the most followed sports across the globe. For its followers, the matches are not just a game but an emotion. The excitement and intensity have always been high when popular rivalries like Ashes and India vs Pakistan matches take center stage. The passion and emotions run high among fanatics when these teams meet.

But, it is often wondered how the buzz resulted during these insane rivalries is being measured. One such measure to estimate that is the number of people that tune in to watch the match. These numbers could certainly reveal the magnitude of the match.

As there were multiple clashes in the history of cricket that garnered record viewership, let us now take a look into the top five most viewed matches and the number of viewers that tuned in to watch these.

#1 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2015 group match between India & South Africa -- 30 Crore Unique Users

When India locked horns with South Africa in a Group B match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, 30 crore unique viewers tuned in to watch the match. Entering the tournament with a poor run of form, there were not many expectations from Team India. On the other hand, South Africa entered the tournament as one of the title favorites. But with India crushing Pakistan by 76 runs in their opening match, a neck-to-neck match was anticipated when they face off South Africa in their next clash.

Batting first the MS Dhoni-led team India posted a mammoth total of 307 runs on the board with the help of Shikhar Dhawan's high-quality 137 and Ajinkya Rahane’s quickfire 79. Chasing 308, the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 177 with Ashwin mustering three and Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja sharing five wickets among them.

1 / 5 NEXT