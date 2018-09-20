Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against Pakistan in ODIs

Dhoni stormed into the limelight with a powerful century against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam

It can be argued that the arrival of MS Dhoni has played an important role in tilting the scales in cricket's most famous rivalry. Before his entry, India won 33 and lost 58 of the ODIs against Pakistan. Since his emergence, India have won 20 and lost 15 of the ODIs against their arch-rivals.

In this segment, let us revisit five of the most impactful knocks played by Dhoni in ODIs against Pakistan. While significance of the victory as well as effect of his performance have been accorded high value, the circumstances surrounding his effort are also taken into consideration.

#5 77*(56) at Karachi, 2006

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh shared quite a few match-winning partnerships during the 2006 series

Although they entered the game with an unassailable 3-1 lead, the fifth ODI was an ideal opportunity for India to extend their dominance over Pakistan in the 2006 series. The setting was the iconic National Stadium in Karachi - a traditional bastion for the hosts.

Batting first on a docile track, Pakistan slumped to 115/4 due to Sreesanth's incisive new-ball burst. Half-centuries from Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan lifted them to a fighting total of 286. In reply, India were initially cautious as openers Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid chose assiduity over assertion.

Occupying the coveted number three spot, Yuvraj Singh took center-stage with a remarkable century. Walking into the middle at the fall of the second wicket, Dhoni batted aggressively and imposed himself on the bowlers. His vigorous 56-ball 77 not only hastened Pakistan's downfall but also reiterated India's credentials in run-chases.

