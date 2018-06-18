Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world

These players will be crucial to their teams' chances in next year's World Cup

Raina Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018

Hardik Pandya has been a major reason for India's success in ODIs

The biggest spectacle in World Cricket, the ODI Cricket World Cup, is less than a year away. All the teams are trying to figure out their best combination going into the tournament. Most of the teams are looking to stake up their sides with a lot of all-rounders. What makes all-rounders indispensable is the fact that all-rounders provide flexibility to teams and give the liberty of playing an extra bowler or batsman in the playing XI to the team management.

Teams with better all-rounders will have an extra edge over the other teams. All-rounders provide the X-factor that is a must in big tournaments like the World Cup.

We will look at the top 5 ODI all-rounders in World Cricket at the moment, players who can play a huge role in next year's World Cup.

#5 Mitchell Santner

Santner has been in terrific form for the Kiwis

Mitchell Santner has been one of the most consistent performers for the New Zealand team in the past couple of years. The all-rounder has been extremely effective with his left-arm spin and has been able to strangle the opposition batsmen in the middle overs.

Even while playing most of his matches in the pace-friendly condition of New Zealand, Santner has played his part brilliantly and has given away runs at an outstanding economy of 4.90 runs per over. Apart from his bowling, his batting has improved by leaps and bounds and he has played some crucial knocks in the lower order for the Kiwis. Santner will be key to New Zealand's chance in World Cup 2019.