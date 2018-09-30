Top 5 Performances from 2018 Asia Cup

The 2018 Asia Cup finally came to end when India defeated Bangladesh on the last ball of the match in a nail-biter of a final. Just like the final the tournament was filled with some really exciting and breathtaking performances which made our jaws drop in awe.

There were some gritty innings by associate nation batsmen, some amazing displays of bowling by players returning to the international stage and some performances by top players that reminded us why they are so special after all.

Here are the top 5 performances from the 2018 Asia Cup:

#5 Malinga returns to international cricket with a bang:

Lasith Malinga

Malinga returned to international cricket after a 1 year absence and started off in a way only Lasith Malinga can with a double wicket first over against Bangladesh as he removed Liton Das and Shakib-Al-Hasan off consecutive deliveries to leave the Tigers tottering at 2 for 1.

He continued his dominance over the Bangladeshi batsmen throughout the match as he never allowed more than 5 runs in an over in his full quota of 10 overs and finished with figures of 10-2-23-4.

Malinga's figures were the best by any bowler in the match but alas he had to contend with a loss as the Sri Lankan batsmen failed to turn up for the contest and folded for a paltry score of 124 to lose the match by 137 runs.

