Top 5 performers for India A ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Karun Nair

India are set to play England in a five-match away Test series starting June 20. The visitors are already in England with preparations going on in full swing. Ahead of the series, the India A team played two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

Ad

The team included members who are also a part of the senior squad, enabling them to get game time and practice before the big series. India will be led by young captain Shubman Gill, who has been handed over the responsibility of leading the Test team, with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having announced retirements from the longest format recently.

The series also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) and a new era in Test cricket for the Indian team. Ahead of the series against England, let us take a look at the top five performers for India A.

Ad

Trending

England Lions v India A - Source: Getty

Sarfaraz Khan played one game for India A in the series against England Lions. He played in the first unofficial Test at Canterbury. Batting first in the first innings of the match, Sarfaraz displayed fine form with the willow.

Ad

The right-hander, who walked in at four, made 92 runs off 119 balls, hitting 13 fours at a strike-rate of 77.31. He missed out on a well-deserved ton. It was the only innings he played in the game as he did not get the opportunity to bat in the second innings. He was not a part of the team in the second game. Sarfaraz Khan, however, is not a part of the senior squad for the main series.

Ad

#4 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed during a training session in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also impressed in the second game between India A and England Lions at Northampton. The visitors batted first and made 348 runs in the first innings. They bowled England Lions out for 327 runs in their first innings.

Ad

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers. He returned with figures of 4/70 from 19 overs at an economy rate of 3.68. He dismissed Jordan Cox, England Lions skipper James Rew, Georgle Hill, and all-rounder Chris Woakes. However, just like Sarfaraz, Khaleel is also not a part of the senior squad for the five-Test series.

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

After completing the IPL 2025 season, star batter KL Rahul featured for India A in the second unofficial Test against England Lions. Rahul showed impressive form which comes as a good sign for the team.

Ad

The right-hander made a century in the first innings opening the batting. Rahul scored 116 runs off 168 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six. In the second innings, he carried his form, scoring a half-century and making 51 runs off 64 balls including nine boundaries. Rahul, among the experienced and senior batters, will have a major role to play in the absence of Rohit and Virat.

#2 Dhruv Jurel

England Lions v India A - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel played both the matches against England Lions. The right-hander had a brilliant series with the bat, ending as the second-highest run-scorer for India A with 227 runs from four innings at an average of 75.66 with three half-centuries.

Ad

In the first game, Jurel scored 94 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 53 in the second. In the second match, he carried his excellent form, making 52 runs in the first innings. Jurel is in the senior squad as well. However, it will be interesting to see if he plays as a batter in the side with Rishabh Pant in the mix as well.

England Lions v India A - Source: Getty

Comeback man Karun Nair has also displayed terrific form in the India A games ahead of the series against England. On the back of a brilliant domestic season, Karun made it to the squad for the England tour and has also justified his selection with his performance in the practice games so far.

He scored the most for India A with 259 runs from three innings at an average of 86.33 with a double hundred that he scored in the first innings of the first game against England Lions. Being an experienced and senior batter, Karun, on his comeback, will not only have a point to prove but also have to take responsibility in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news