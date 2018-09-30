Top 5 players with most centuries as captain in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 Sep 2018, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The top batsmen of the modern era made their way to this list

A captain is by far, the most important player of the team. It is not an easy job and the captain should stay connected with the game, make decisions throughout the game. The game of cricket has seen some really tactical skippers who changed the results of matches with their wonderful tactics.

While decision making and tactics are definitely important responsibilities of a captain, he should also lead from the front with his performance as it will lift morale of other players. There are a lot of cricketers who play with a good hunger for runs when they stand in as captain. Through the course of this article, we take a look at five players with most centuries as captain in one-day internationals.

#5 Sanath Jayasuriya (10)

Jayasuriya's exploits at the top helped Sri Lanka post mammoth totals on a nightly basis

The Sri Lankan legend, Sanath Jayasuriya was known for his ability to hit even the best of the bowlers for runs all around the park. With his great hand-eye coordination, he went slam-bang from the word go and took the attack early on the bowlers.

Jayasuriya featured in 445 matches and scored 13430 runs at an average of 32.36. This includes 68 fifties and 28 hundreds. The southpaw's exploits at the top helped Sri Lanka post mammoth totals on a nightly basis.

He also captained the team in ODIs from 1998-2003 and during his captaincy, Sri Lanka enjoyed a great success as a team. Jayasuriya stood in as captain in 117 matches and Sri Lanka won 65 of those matches with a win percentage of 55.5.

The Sri Lankan batsman enjoyed personal success too as a batsman as he ended up smashing 10 centuries when he played as captain of the team.

1 / 5 NEXT