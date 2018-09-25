Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 players with most number of ODI matches as a captain

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
514   //    25 Sep 2018, 21:09 IST

Related image

MS Dhoni stunned the whole cricketing fraternity after he walked out for the toss in today's Asia Cup fixture against Afghanistan. He donned his 200th ODI cap as a captain. Having captained India in 200 ODI games, Dhoni inked his name in the book of captaincy records. 

MS Dhoni captained India after almost 696 days, which is close to two years. Dhoni's last match as a captain was against New Zealand in October 2016. Besides, he also became one of the very few captains to achieve the feat of 200 ODI matches as a captain. 

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at top five players with the most number of matches as an ODI captain.

#5 Allan Border (Australia) - 178 ODI matches

Image result for Allan Border hd images

Allan Border, the Australian great, holds the fifth place on the list. It was Allan Border who transformed Australians into one of the most successful teams in the history of cricket. Border's arrival on the Australian cricket scene came when there was turbulence. His captaincy dragged Australia from the lowest decline and transformed them into the world champions.

Border has an unsullied captaincy record in ODIs. He captained Australia in 178 ODI matches and won 107 of them with an excellent winning percentage of 61.42. He also became the first Australian captain to win one of the most sought-after events in the history of cricket - the 50 over World Cup. In addition to that, he was also the first captain to win 100 or more ODI matches as a captain. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Ricky Ponting Most Influential Captains
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Top 5 Players with most matches as captain in cricket.
RELATED STORY
3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more...
RELATED STORY
5 Grounds which have hosted the most number of ODI matches
RELATED STORY
5 Masterstrokes by MS Dhoni-The Captain
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players with the most Man of the Match awards
RELATED STORY
Top 3 teams with the most number of ICC titles since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times 
RELATED STORY
Current World ODI XI with one player from each country
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma at 7000 vs top 5 run-scorers in ODI history:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us