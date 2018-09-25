Top 5 players with most number of ODI matches as a captain

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

MS Dhoni stunned the whole cricketing fraternity after he walked out for the toss in today's Asia Cup fixture against Afghanistan. He donned his 200th ODI cap as a captain. Having captained India in 200 ODI games, Dhoni inked his name in the book of captaincy records.

MS Dhoni captained India after almost 696 days, which is close to two years. Dhoni's last match as a captain was against New Zealand in October 2016. Besides, he also became one of the very few captains to achieve the feat of 200 ODI matches as a captain.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at top five players with the most number of matches as an ODI captain.

#5 Allan Border (Australia) - 178 ODI matches

Allan Border, the Australian great, holds the fifth place on the list. It was Allan Border who transformed Australians into one of the most successful teams in the history of cricket. Border's arrival on the Australian cricket scene came when there was turbulence. His captaincy dragged Australia from the lowest decline and transformed them into the world champions.

Border has an unsullied captaincy record in ODIs. He captained Australia in 178 ODI matches and won 107 of them with an excellent winning percentage of 61.42. He also became the first Australian captain to win one of the most sought-after events in the history of cricket - the 50 over World Cup. In addition to that, he was also the first captain to win 100 or more ODI matches as a captain.

