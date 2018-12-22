Top 5 players with most ODI runs in 2018

Similar to 2017, in 2018 Indian batsmen dominated one-day cricket. However, unlike 2017, where South African batsmen also dominated, their spots have been taken up by English batsmen.

Last year, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 1460 runs while Rohit Sharma was in second place with 1293 runs in one-day internationals. There has been no change in the top two batsmen this year.

Besides Kohli and Rohit there have been many other batsmen who have performed well. As the year is about to end, its time to look at the top 5 highest run-getters this year.

#5 Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), 898 runs

Taylor has been the solitary bright spot for Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwean captain Brendan Taylor has been in ominous form this year, and he holds the fifth position in the list of most ODI runs in 2018. Taylor has scored 898 runs in 21 matches at an average of 42.76 with two centuries and four half-centuries, and a highest score of 138. He has managed to ensure that Zimbabwe cricket still has someone to look up to.

#4 Joe Root (England), 946 runs

Root has been simply sensational in 2018

After a great 2017, the English middle-order batsman Joe Root was under pressure to score after a few failures at the beginning of the year. However, he responded to his critics in grand style by ending the year having scored 946 runs in 24 matches at a remarkable average of 59.12 including three centuries and five half-centuries, his highest score this year being an unbeaten 113 against India. He has shouldered a lot of responsibility for his team and has helped them out of multiple crises.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (England), 1025 runs

He has been one of the pillars of England's success this year

England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow's form has been brilliant in ODIs this year, and he ends up third on the list of highest run scorers in the calendar year. He has scored 1025 runs in 22 matches with an average of 46.59 and with four centuries and two half-centuries. His highest score this year was a sublime 139 against Australia en route to the highest team total in men's ODI cricket. Johnny Bairstow along with Joe Root have been the architects of England's great run in ODI cricket this year.

