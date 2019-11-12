Top 5 players with most sixes in international cricket

Vijay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 Nov 2019, 22:04 IST SHARE

Rohit Sharma

Cricket, a sport which began in the late 1800s, as a contest between bat and ball, is now more often dominated by the batsman. There have been rare instances when bowlers have had the upper hand, except conditions where the ball has swung or spun considerably.

And the most recent advancement in the form of T20 cricket has forced the game completely in the favour of the batsman while bowlers continue to have a very little say in the contest. T20 cricket has introduced a sense of fearlessness among the batman, as they now fancy hitting sixes rather than playing ground shots.

Six-hitting has now become a trend as every other batsman tries to play aerial shots to get maximum value for their efforts. Some of the players like Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi have had this love affair with a six-hitting even before T20 cricket took the centre stage in world cricket.

These two batters have hit most sixes in international cricket than any other player combined in Test, ODIs, and T20Is.

Here we discuss five players with most sixes in international cricket:

#5 MS Dhoni (359 sixes)

MS Dhoni's playing his trademark Helicopter shot

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the finest limited-overs batsmen to have ever played the game. Dhoni, who announced his arrival in international cricket as a hard-hitting batsman, gradually emerged as India's best finisher by making slight adjustments in his game that suited his role.

He earned a spot in the Indian team during a phase when India was always to known to begin well but failed to close down matches on a consistent basis. With Dhoni's arrival on the scene, the Ranchi-lad allowed India to win games from some of the unthinkable positions.

He relied on his six-hitting prowess even against the seamers bowling in the back end of the innings. In 526 games for India, MSD has 359 sixes to his name, ranking him fifth in the list for most sixes in international cricket.

His ability to hit those mammoth sixes though has declined in the recent past, but still the 38-year old ranks among one of the best finishers even now.

1 / 5 NEXT