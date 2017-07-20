Satire: 5 possible newspaper headlines if Kevin Pietersen plays for South Africa in 2019

Disclaimer: This article written in jest is a work of fiction and isn't meant to be taken seriously.

20 Jul 2017

Kevin Pietersen has expressed his interest to play for South Africa in 2019

Kevin Pietersen, controversy's son and the darling of England cricket (err, before the Strauss-era, of course) has sparked a outrage by announcing that he could be in South African colours for the 2019 World Cup scheduled to be held in England.

"You are talking about in two years' time. Would I? Who knows? We'll have to wait and see where I am. I'm in a happy place right now," Pietersen said as revealed by Cricbuzz. "I'm going to be playing a lot of cricket in South Africa over the next two years, so we'll see."

The confusing statements from Pietersen aren't totally irrelevant given the fact that he qualifies to play for the Proteas before 2019. The 37-year old would be 39 by the time World Cup comes to England again but a wounded warrior could just be what the Proteas need to break their World Cup hoodoo. Here we compile a list of five possible headlines that could adorn newspapers in 2019 when Pietersen appears in South African colours.

#5 April 15,2019: "KP named Proteas skipper for World Cup"

South Africa's 2019 World Cup skipper, Kevin Pietersen

In a controversial move, CSA has named Kevin Pietersen as their skipper for the 2019 World Cup starting next month. The former England batsman had switched allegiance a few months back and after text messages were exchanged with the CSA head, the management were convinced that KP was the right man to lead South Africa in the multi-team event.

CSA's chairman has evidently convinced current captain, Faf du Plessis to step down from captaincy given that Kevin Pietersen could add more value to the post. It is understood that a furious du Plessis has vowed to renew his expired Kolpak deal and switch to England. However, he has been named in the squad for the World Cup as vice-captain.