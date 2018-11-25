Top 5 run-getters in cricket World Cup history

Vishal

Sachin Tendulkar

The cricket World Cup is the ultimate stage for any batsman who has played international cricket.

All batsmen want to perform at their level best for their nation and score a bucketload of runs to help their team compete well during a World Cup. A good performance in the tournament can lift a player to legendary status in the eyes of both the fans and the media.

The World Cup is undoubtedly a very tough event as every team plays at full strength. While navigating through the early rounds, it is extremely important for a batsman to stay calm and shut out any kind of negativity from his mind. Consistency is crucial if he wants to lead his team to a strong position.

Over the years, there have been many batsmen who have performed consistently in World Cups and have become legends of the game. Let's look at the top five run-getters in the history of the tournament:

#5 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers - An audacious performer

AB de Villiers was an explosive performer for South Africa during World Cups. He scored 1207 runs at an average of 63.52 during in the editions that he played.

De Villiers scored four centuries in World Cup play. His highest score in the tournament is 162 which came against the West Indies during the 2015 World Cup.

De Villiers also holds the record for the highest batting strike rate in World Cups for any batsman who has scored more than 1000 runs in the tournament.

