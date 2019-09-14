Top 5 run-getters in India vs South Africa T20Is

The history of India and South Africa in T20I cricket is almost 13 years old, and the 13 matches played between these two countries have seen a lot of action.

Whether it was the first T20 World Cup group match played in South Africa, where Rohit Sharma gave the world a glimpse of his talent, or the 2010 T20 World Cup where Suresh Raina scored 101 runs in just 60 balls to become the first-ever Indian centurion, all the games played between these two teams have been full of excitement.

Here, we talk about the 5 batsmen who have scored the most runs in T20I matches between India and South Africa.

#5 MS Dhoni - 204 runs

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has played 13 matches against South Africa in his international T20 career, scoring 204 runs at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 138.

Dhoni has scored one half-century against South Africa; his highest score against them is 52 from 28 balls, which he registered at Centurion in 2018.

Batting first against South Africa, Dhoni hit 4 fours and 3 sixes in that innings, but India failed to win the match.

#4 AB de Villiers - 208 runs

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers played 9 T20 matches against India, scoring 208 runs at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 132.

De Villiers has scored two half-centuries against India. His highest score is 63 runs from 51 balls, which he registered in 2009 at Trent Bridge.

#3 JP Duminy - 295 runs

Former South African batsman JP Duminy played 10 T20 matches against India, scoring 295 runs at an average of 59 and a strike-rate of 122.

Duminy has scored three half-centuries against India. His highest score against the Men in Blue is 68 runs off 34 balls, which he made in 2016 at Dharamsala.

#2 Suresh Raina - 339 runs

Indian left-handed batsman Suresh Raina played 12 T20 matches against South Africa, scoring 339 runs at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 148.

Raina has scored a century against South Africa; he slammed 101 runs off 60 balls in the 2010 T20 World Cup. This was the first century by an Indian in T20 internationals.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 341 runs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has played 11 T20 matches against South Africa, scoring 341 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 136.

Rohit has scored two half-centuries and one century in T20 Internationals against South Africa and has hit a total of 51 boundaries - 39 fours and 12 sixes.

Rohit's highest score against South Africa is 106 runs in 66 balls, which he made in 2016 at Dharamsala. Rohit smashed 12 fours and five sixes in this innings and led India to a score of 199 in the quota of 20 overs. Rohit completed his century in just 55 balls in this innings, breaking Raina's record of the fastest T20I century by an Indian.