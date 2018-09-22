Top 5 run-getters in women's ODIs

There have been quite a few batswomen who have performed well in women's ODIs and have scored heavily. These women cricketers have worked hard on their game and served their nations for a long time and have been consistent with their performances. They have led their respective teams to many memorable victories through their superb batting performances while scoring big runs.

In this list, we will look at the top 5 players with the most ODI runs in women's cricket.

#1 Mithali Raj ( 6550 runs)

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has been the backbone of India's batting for a very long time. Her record is very impressive in ODIs. She has scored 6550 runs to date. Her batting average is pretty excellent at 51.17.

She has a penchant for scoring big runs. She has scored 7 entertaining centuries to go with 51 half centuries. She is surely a great of women's cricket.

