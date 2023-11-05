Top 5 scores by an Indian batter in ODIs on his birthday ft. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in the most spectacular fashion - by scoring a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. With this ton, the star Indian batsman has equalled the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli isn't the first Indian batsman to register a century in ODI cricket on his special day. Three Indian cricketers have scored centuries on their birthdays in ODI cricket, as of November 5, 2023. Here, we look at the top five scores by an Indian batter in ODIs on his birthday.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar scored 134 against Australia at Sharjah on his 25th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar was at his very best on his 25th birthday. Australia's challenging (in those days) target of 273 was chased down by India with ease courtesy of a brilliant hundred by the 'Little Master'.

The maestro from Mumbai scored 134 runs from 131 balls in the Coca-Cola Cup final, an innings laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums.

An experienced Australian bowling line-up comprising Damien Fleming, Shane Warne, Michael Kasprowicz, Tom Moody, and Steve Waugh were taken to the cleaners by Tendulkar.

The innings of 134 is regarded as one of the best knocks by Tendulkar in ODI cricket. The fact that it came in a final made it all the more special.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday with a sparkling century against South Africa on November 5, 2023.

Kohli scored 101 runs from 121 balls with 10 fours and guided India to a respectable total of 326.

Kohli's innings reflected his maturity and calmness. He played a very potent South African bowling attack with ease and never lost his composure. This century is his 49th in ODI cricket and he equals Sachin Tendulkar for the record of most ODI centuries ever.

#3 Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli is the youngest Indian to score a century on his birthday

Vinod Kambli is the youngest Indian to score a century on his birthday. On the occasion of his 21st birthday in 1993, Kambli scored an unbeaten century (100*) against England in Jaipur.

The southpaw from Mumbai came in to bat when Navjot Singh Sidhu was dismissed without troubling the scorers. He added 164 runs with Sachin Tendulkar for the fourth wicket and guided India to a total of 223 in 48 overs.

Kambli's century included nine boundaries and one maximum. England, though, chased down the target on the last ball and won a thrilling encounter.

#4 Navjot Singh Sidhu

The former India opener played a mature innings on his birthday, way back in 1994, to guide his team to a win over the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On a tricky batting wicket, a strong West Indies batting line-up managed to score only 192 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad picked up three wickets apiece.

India had their backs to the wall when both the openers - Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar - were dismissed without getting off the mark. However, Sidhu kept his cool and scored a very patient half-century (65 from 102 balls) and guided India to a win.

His innings included four boundaries and two maximums and India won the game with four wickets in hand as per the revised target. Sidhu's score of 65 on his 31st birthday is the fourth-highest for an Indian in ODIs on his birthday.

#5 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored a half-century on his 23rd birthday

The Indian keeper-batsman is the second-youngest Indian to score a half-century on his birthday. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in Colombo on July 18, 2021, on his 23rd birthday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 262 runs in 50 overs. A young Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, made a mockery of the target and chased it down in just 36.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan was one of the architects of this win, scoring 59 from just 42 balls with 8 fours and two maximums. He lit up the Colombo stadium with his attacking batting and celebrated his birthday in one of the best possible ways.