Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 series deciders in one-day cricket

Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:49 IST

Pakistan v South Africa - Fifth One Day International
Pakistan v South Africa - Fifth One Day International

Series deciders in ODIs are some of the most intriguing matches in the game. The method by which an opposition levels any series before trailing from a considerable margin is always interesting to watch.

Series deciders also determine how well a team learns from their past mistakes and how they can quickly adapt to turn the tables on their opposition. Such matches also determine how well a team can dig in to take the opposition to the limit in spite of being the underdogs.

Some series deciders result in more excitement while the others culminate in one-sided affairs after making the series exciting early on. Here, we look at five of the most interesting series deciders in One-day internationals.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket South Africa Cricket Graeme Smith Adam Gilchrist Leisure Reading
Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 instances of Number 1 ranked Test teams suffering...
RELATED STORY
5 famous coach-captain relationships in cricket
RELATED STORY
11 highest ODI team totals in history
RELATED STORY
5 highly successful Captain-Vice Captain pairs in Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 times teams were dismissed for less than 100 in both...
RELATED STORY
An analysis of Test Cricket in 2012
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-rounders of modern-day Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 great T20 opening partnerships that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
5 of India's most memorable victories by an innings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 5 | Today, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 187/10
LAN 123/4 (39.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Lancashire trail Hampshire by 64 runs with 6 wickets remaining
HAM VS LAN live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 331/8 (96.0 ov)
LEI
Day 1 | Stumps: Leicestershire elected to bowl.
GLA VS LEI live score
| 09:30 AM
SRY 67/10
ESX 197/2 (67.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Essex lead Surrey by 130 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SRY VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us