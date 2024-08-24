Top 5 Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma partnerships in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. The 38-year-old announced his decision to quit the game through a video message on his official social media handles. The left-handed batter last represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024, but his tournament ended after five matches due to injury.

In his international career, Dhawan featured in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 10867 runs across the three formats. The southpaw made a sensational Test debut against Australia in Mohali in March 2013, hammering 187. However, his shortcomings in the format were exposed in challenging conditions.

On the other hand, Dhawan excelled in ODIs, hitting 17 tons and averaging over 44. The left-handed batter formed a brilliant opening combination with Rohit Sharma. The duo added 5148 runs as an opening pair in 115 innings. On that note, let's look back at five of the best opening stands between Dhawan and Rohit in the ODIs.

#5 (138 runs) India vs Sri Lanka at The Oval - 2017 Champions Trophy

Dhawan and Rohit added 138 in 24.5 overs against Sri Lanka at The Oval in a group match of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India put 321-6 on the board as the openers featured in a century stand. Dhawan hit an impressive 125 off 128 balls, slamming 15 fours and a six. On the other hand, Rohit scored 78 off 79 balls, with the aid of six fours and three sixes.

The partnership, however, went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down the target in 48.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Kusal Mendis scored 89 off 93, while Danushka Gunathilaka contributed 76 off 72 and Angelo Mathews 52* off 45.

#4 (123 runs) India vs Australia in Sydney - January 2016

Dhawan and Rohit added 123 runs in 18.2 overs against Australia in Sydney the fifth and final ODI of the series in January 2016. The Aussies had won the first four matches of the high-scoring series, but India avoided a whitewash by clinching the final game by six wickets.

In a chase of 331, Dhawan and Rohit got India off to a solid start. The former slammed 78 off 56 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes, while the latter was dismissed for 99 off 108 balls, with the aid of nine fours and a six.

After the openers laid the foundation, Manish Pandey took Team India home with an unbeaten 104 off 81 balls.

#3 (127 runs) India vs South Africa in Cardiff - 2013 Champions Trophy

The 2013 Champions Trophy in England marked the beginning of a long and fond association between Dhawan and Rohit as India's ODI openers. In the tournament's opening match, the duo added 127 in 21.2 overs in Cardiff after South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Dhawan scored a fine hundred, his maiden ton in ODIs. The left-hander scored 114 off 94 balls, striking 12 fours and a six. Rohit, meanwhile, contributed 65 off 81, hitting eight fours and a six. With a few other handy contributions, India posted 331-7 on the board.

In reply, South Africa were held to 305 despite half-centuries from AB de Villiers (70), Ryan McLaren (71*) and Robin Peterson (68). Dhawan was named Player of the Match for his excellent ton.

#2 (210 runs) India vs Pakistan in Dubai - 2018 Asia Cup

Dhawan and Rohit featured in a dominant double-century stand against Pakistan in the Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai. The duo added 210 in 33.3 overs as India romped home in a chase of 238, with nine wickets in hand and 63 balls remaining.

Both the Indian openers notched up hundreds in this game. Dhawan hammered 114 off 100 balls, slamming 16 fours and 12 sixes. Rohit remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes. The wonderful stand ended when Dhawan was run out following a mix-up - the only way it seemed the partnership could be broken.

#1 (176 runs) India vs Australia in Jaipur - October 2013

Dhawan and Rohit featured in a scintillating 176-run opening stand against Australia in Jaipur in the second ODI of the high-scoring seven-match series. The brilliant opening stand that last 26.1 overs saw India chase down 360 in just 43.3 overs, with nine wickets in hand as Virat Kohli also slammed 100* off 52 balls.

Rohit clobbered a terrific 141* off 123 balls, slamming 17 fours and four sixes. Dhawan narrowly missed out on his hundred as he was dismissed for 95 off 86 deliveries, an innings which featured 14 fours. The left-hander's knock ended when he nicked one off James Faulkner. Kohli then came in and clubbed eight fours and seven sixes in his ton as the Men in Blue registered a thumping victory.

