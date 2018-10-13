×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2019: Marquee batsman and bowler from the 'Big 5' teams

Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:45 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - less than a year to go!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - less than a year to go!

The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is not far away and the preparations for the same have reached the peak. Teams are now focusing on finding their best possible combinations for the mega event.

The last World Cup was won by a dominant Australian unit led by Michael Clarke. The Kangaroos will look to defend their title this time around. The multi-national tournament will begin on 30th May 2019 with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening game.

Each team has its own strengths and weaknesses but the performances of their key players make the ultimate impact on their fortunes in the tournament. The big five sides – England, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and India – have their best bets aligned with certain marquee players. Their success largely revolves around these players.

Let's have a look at their best bets for the tournament.

#5 Pakistan

Batsman- Babar Azam

One of the better batsman going around
One of the better batsman going around

Often compared to Virat Kohli, Azam is a very good batsman who can rotate the strike regularly and keep the scoreboard ticking with his skillful batting.

He is excellent at building an innings and then accelerating towards the end. He is a good fielder who can cover large distances in a short span of time. The right-hander will be the key player in Pakistan's batting line-up in the massive tournament.

Even though some may argue that veteran Shoaib Malik should be the best bet for the mega event, Babar possesses a greater threat this time around.

Bowler- Mohammad Amir

The left-arm pacer will spearhead Pakistan's pace battery
The left-arm pacer will spearhead Pakistan's pace battery

Mohammad Amir, one of the fastest bowlers in the international circuit right now, is experiencing a slight dip in form at the moment. He is expected to come back strong, though.

Even though he cannot swing the ball as much anymore, the pace at which he bowls it, coupled with his experience, will threaten any batsman who comes up against him.

Amir is currently working on improving his swing and once he cracks that code, he will be as lethal as he was in the Champions Trophy final against India last year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar ICC ODI Cricket
Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers from the 2015 World Cup squad who can...
RELATED STORY
3 key factors for India to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
7 instances of epic sledging in cricket
RELATED STORY
India's predicted bowling combination for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden suffers a head...
RELATED STORY
Combined Indian XI with players from two World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us