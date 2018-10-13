World Cup 2019: Marquee batsman and bowler from the 'Big 5' teams

Daiwik Tadikonda

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - less than a year to go!

The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is not far away and the preparations for the same have reached the peak. Teams are now focusing on finding their best possible combinations for the mega event.

The last World Cup was won by a dominant Australian unit led by Michael Clarke. The Kangaroos will look to defend their title this time around. The multi-national tournament will begin on 30th May 2019 with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening game.

Each team has its own strengths and weaknesses but the performances of their key players make the ultimate impact on their fortunes in the tournament. The big five sides – England, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and India – have their best bets aligned with certain marquee players. Their success largely revolves around these players.

Let's have a look at their best bets for the tournament.

#5 Pakistan

Batsman- Babar Azam

One of the better batsman going around

Often compared to Virat Kohli, Azam is a very good batsman who can rotate the strike regularly and keep the scoreboard ticking with his skillful batting.

He is excellent at building an innings and then accelerating towards the end. He is a good fielder who can cover large distances in a short span of time. The right-hander will be the key player in Pakistan's batting line-up in the massive tournament.

Even though some may argue that veteran Shoaib Malik should be the best bet for the mega event, Babar possesses a greater threat this time around.

Bowler- Mohammad Amir

The left-arm pacer will spearhead Pakistan's pace battery

Mohammad Amir, one of the fastest bowlers in the international circuit right now, is experiencing a slight dip in form at the moment. He is expected to come back strong, though.

Even though he cannot swing the ball as much anymore, the pace at which he bowls it, coupled with his experience, will threaten any batsman who comes up against him.

Amir is currently working on improving his swing and once he cracks that code, he will be as lethal as he was in the Champions Trophy final against India last year.

