Top 5 spells by an Indian bowler in 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Ravindra Jadeja

India continued their unbeaten run to secure a title victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. They overcame the challenge of a strong New Zealand outfit by chasing down 252 with one over to spare.

Ad

The Men in Blue were sensational with their bowling performances in the middle overs throughout the tournament.

The quartet of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Yadav bowled tight lengths to put the opposition batters quiet and help India gain an advantage during this phase. Moreover, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana also played their part on a pitch, which was mostly suited for the spinners.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the finest spells by Indian bowlers in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#5 Harshit Rana - 3/31

Harshit Rana featured in two games in the 2025 Champions Trophy and finished with four wickets. His best figures were recorded against Bangladesh, where he claimed figures of 3/31.

In only the second over of the game, Rana sent skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto packing for a duck. He then dismissed centurion Towhid Hridoy and Rishad Hossain, as the Tigers were dismissed for 228.

Ad

The Rohit Sharma-led side completed the chase under 47 overs, with Shubman Gill (101*) as the top-scorer.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - 1/30

One of the finest spin all-rounders to grace the cricket field, Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion in a crunch final game against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old came into the attack in the 20th over when the Black Caps were under pressure with the other three spinners dictating the terms. He did not allow the batters to free their arms with his tight lengths.

Ad

Jadeja also managed to get some turn from the surface, as the New Zealand batters negotiated him safely. He trapped experienced batter Tom Latham, who tried to sweep his fuller ball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barring a solitary bad delivery against Glenn Phillips, which went for a four, Ravindra Jadeja was largely impressive to finish with figures of 1/30.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - 2/40

Many doubted Kuldeep Yadav's ability to turn up in a knockout game but the wrist spinner proved them wrong with his exceptional performances. His best performance came in the final against New Zealand.

Yadav was introduced into the attack in the 11th over when the Kiwi side was at 69/1 and were looking strong to keep their momentum going. In his only first delivery, the veteran spinner went past the defense of Rachin Ravindra to secure an important breakthrough for the Indian team.

Ad

In his next over, Kuldeep Yadav claimed another big wicket in the form of Kane Williamson. He eventually finished as the side's best bowler with figures of 2/40 off 10 overs.

#2 Mohammed Shami - 5/53

Mohammed Shami came into the Champions Trophy with the huge responsibility of leading the Indian bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He began the tournament with a fifer against Bangladesh while breaking several records.

Ad

Shami opened the floodgates for India by dismissing Soumya Sarkar for a duck and then got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He then wrapped up Bangladesh's innings quickly for 228 and finished with figures of 5/53.

Ad

With this impressive performance, Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 ODI wickets. He also went past Zaheer Khan to become the country's most successful bowler in ICC events.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy - 5/42

Varun Chakaravarthy kept his mystery intact with his supreme bowling performances in the Champions Trophy. He finished as the side's highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in three appearances.

In only his first appearance of the tournament, Chakaravarthy stunned New Zealand with his variations and proper control of his line-lengths. He came into attack in the 10th over when New Zealand were 37/1 in a chase of 250.

Ad

In only his second over, Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Will Young, who was building his innings well. The talented spinner broke the opposition's back by getting rid of Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell. He eventually finished with figures of 5/42 to help India win the game by 44 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news