Top 5 spells by Indian bowlers in T20Is against England ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

India is set to host England in a limited-overs series ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two teams will first play a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.

The first T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. With the Champions Trophy approaching, the white-ball series at home will serve as a crucial preparatory ground for the Indian team.

After a tough series loss against Australia Down Under, the Men in Blue will be keen to bounce back despite the shift from red ball to white ball. Over the years, they have produced several memorable performances in the T20 format against England.

Some of the top spells from the Indian bowlers in T20Is have also come when England was the opposition. While the batters are always in focus in this format, the bowlers will be keen to put up a solid display throughout the series.

Top 5 spells by Indian bowlers in T20Is against England

#5 Jasprit Bumrah - 2/20, 2nd T20I 2017

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a mark for himself right from his early days in international cricket. Although he has bowled greater spells in terms of wickets taken, his match-winning spell against England in the second T20I at Nagpur in 2017 makes this list.

India batted first and put up a fighting total of 144/8 on the board. Despite losing a few wickets, England needed just eight runs off the last over. On the first ball of the final over, Bumrah first trapped a well-set Joe Root lbw for 38. He then cleaned up the dangerous Jos Buttler on the fourth ball.

Bowling a spectacular final over under pressure, Bumrah defended eight runs and picked up two big wickets as the hosts ended up winning the game by five runs in the end.

#4 Axar Patel - 3/23, T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final

All-rounder Axar Patel delivered one of the best performances of his T20I career when it mattered the most. During the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, India scored 171/7 batting first, giving England a stiff target in a knock-out match.

Axar set the game up for the Men in Blue while defending the total. He ran through England's top order, first dismissing their skipper Jos Buttler for just 23 runs. Patel then sent back two dangerous hitters in Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali in quick time.

England were reduced to 4/46 and were eventually bowled out for just 103. For his excellent figures of 3/23, Axar was also named 'Player of the Match'.

#3 Harbhajan Singh - 4/12, World T20 2012

India faced England in their group-stage match of the 2012 World T20 in Colombo. Batting first, they scored 170 runs for the loss of four wickets. England had to chase a challenging total for victory.

However, they were nowhere in the game, being bundled out for a paltry total of just 80 runs as the opponents won the game by a massive margin of 90 runs.

With the ball, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh emerged as the top performer. He picked up four wickets and gave away just 12 runs from his four overs. Harbhajan picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Tim Bresnan before returning to dismiss Jos Buttler and Graeme Swann.

The spinner also bowled two maiden overs, strangling the English batters. He was rightfully awarded the 'Player of the Match' as a result.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - 5/24, 1st T20I 2018

During India's tour of England in 2018, the first T20I of the series was played in Manchester. England batted first and were restricted to a modest total of 159/8. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav caused the most damage as he destroyed the backbone of England's batting.

Kuldeep dismissed Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, skipper Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root. He returned with figures of 5/24 from his four overs. Bowling at an economy rate of 6, Kuldeep did not allow the batters to score freely as well.

The visitors successfully chased the target down with eight wickets to spare as Kuldeep was named 'Player of the Match'.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/25, 3rd T20I 2017

Currently out of favor leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tops the list for his record spell of 6/25 against England during the third T20I in Bengaluru in 2017. Batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India posted a total of 202/6.

England were going fine in the chase at 119/2 before they fell prey to a dramatic collapse thanks to Chahal's brilliant spell. He sent back Joe Root (42) and Eoin Morgan (40) who were well-set. Chahal then dismissed Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan as well to pick six wickets overall.

England were skittled out for 127 eventually and lost by 75 runs. For his impeccable spell, Chahal was named the 'Player of the Match'.

