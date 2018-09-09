Top 5 best batting performances by Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler currently is one of the best wicket-keeper batsman going around. His exploits in limited overs cricket are remarkable, to say the least. His selection in Test cricket did come under scrutiny and did raise some eyebrows, however, he has blown all doubts to dust.

Considering, he has been a limited overs prodigy, former English players had doubts over his potential in the longer format. Nevertheless, he has performed some of the greatest rescue acts for England and kept them afloat in helpless situations. The ongoing test series between India and England has solidified his spot as a batsman. His wicket-keeping skills are quite handy as well.

We take a look at some of the best innings played by Butler in his short career in Tests.

5. 85 vs India, 3rd Test (1st innings) at Southampton, 2018

England v India

Jos Buttler scored 85 off just 83 balls, slamming 9 fours and 3 sixes. England eventually declared on 569 for the loss of seven wickets. A fourth innings target of 445 was set for India in which they could manage only 178.

England had leveled the series 1-1, winning by 266 runs. This was Jos Buttler's inaugural Test where he was called in as a replacement to Matt Prior, who was out with an injury. India had demolished England at Lord's, thanks to Ishant Sharma's spell and had looked set on continuing their run of success.

However, England's batting performance in this Test was a much more convincing one. With Alistair Cook scoring a fifty and Ballance and Root getting big hundreds, the stage was set was set for Buttler to shift gears and unleash some power-hitting and he did just that.

