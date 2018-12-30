×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 Test Debutants in 2018

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
397   //    30 Dec 2018, 14:53 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

It is that time of the year when we tend to look at some of the great performances which took place in the year which is about to end that is 2018. There were some really good Test matches this year which brought back the glory to the oldest form of cricket.

We had two new teams playing this form of the game as Ireland and Afghanistan made their debut Tests. After many years, England won a Test series in Sri Lanka and even New Zealand won against Pakistan in the sub-continent.

Also Read: Top 5 ODI Debutants in 2018

We saw some great cricketers retire from the longest format such as Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Rangana Herath and Morne Morkel. There was even an unpleasant ball-tampering incident where the Australian trio got banned from international cricket.

It was a really good year for the bowlers around the world. The South African and Indian pacers were brilliant. James Anderson went past Glenn McGrath in the wickets tally and the likes of Yasir Shah as well as Mohammad Abbas broke records. There were some terrific individual performances which came from debutants.

In this article, let’s have a look at the top five Test debutants of 2018.

#5 Sam Curran

Sam Curran played a major role in helping England achieve a series win over India
Sam Curran played a major role in helping England achieve a series win over India

In the last few years, England had some great swing bowlers but they were missing on a left-arm. When Pakistan toured England earlier this year, Mark Wood, unfortunately, got injured and there was an opportunity to bring in a new pacer. England added the 20-year-old left-arm seamer in the squad and gave him his debut cap in the second Test at Leeds.

Sam Curran was good in that game as he picked up two wickets and scored some runs as well. He definitely showed that he belonged at this level. Curran’s moment came in his second Test against India when he bailed his team out of trouble.

In the first innings, he picked up India’s top three batsmen and then in the second innings scored 63 when England were 87-7. He even got the Man of the Series Award in the series against India. He is definitely one of the finds for England in 2018.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Prithvi Shaw
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 3 best players from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Twitter reacts as Aussies...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
10 bowlers with most Test wickets away from home in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 special deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests this year
RELATED STORY
5 selection blunders that cost India in Test cricket in 2018
RELATED STORY
Does India have the best bowling attack in the world...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us