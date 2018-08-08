Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test innings at the Lord's

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
808   //    08 Aug 2018, 23:08 IST

Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch

The Lord's Cricket Ground of London is one of the most iconic venues to have ever witnessed the sport of cricket. Established as a set of three grounds between 1787 and 1814, the venue is also one of the oldest ever, being over 200 years old. Widely referred to as the "Home of Cricket", the Lord's have been hosting Tests since 1884, ODIs since 1972 and T20Is since 2009, maintaining a pattern of two Tests and two ODIs per year over a more recent period of time. The stadium capacity is at around 28000.

The Lord's has an enormous history in terms of international cricket, having witnessed several iconic moments. It is only going to get better in the coming days as India are back at one of their favourite venues in England, to play in the second game of the five-match Test series against England who are currently leading the series 1 - nil.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the best Test innings that have been played at the venue.

#1 Graham Gooch (333) - 1st Test, India's 1990 tour of England: July 26

Gooch is one of the biggest exponents of English Cricket till date. During his playing days, he had an uncanny perception of the ball as it helped him score big against several opponents. One of his favourite victims were India as he has torn apart the side time and again.

The innings of his life happened against the same side, as in 1990 India toured England, and immediately got a taste of what was to follow, as the man smashed 43 fours and 3 sixes en-route to an innings crafted across 485 deliveries.

India never recovered, as they slumped to a defeat, not able to chase England's 653 and 272, having scored just 454 and 224 in reply. Gooch was also awarded "best player" for the match.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
It's all in the game
