Top 5 unforgettable Virat Kohli moments in press conferences 

Virat Kohli brought the curtains down on his Test career on Monday (May 12). He had earlier retired from the shortest format after the 2024 T20 World Cup and will now only play the ODI format for India.

Irrespective of the format, Kohli has been confident enough to share his honest thoughts on press conferences. Especially during his time as India's captain, the 36-year-old maintained his straightforwardness when responding to on-field altercations, personal as well as the team's performances.

Through all these years, some of Virat Kohli's interactions with reporters have gone viral due to their nature and have been etched into the minds of fans. On that note, let's take a look at the five memorable moments of Kohli during press conferences.

#5 Virat laughs off journalist suggesting to play Ishan Kishan in place of Rohit Sharma

In the first game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, India were handed a humiliating 10-wicket loss by Pakistan. In the post-match press conference, a reporter asked Virat Kohli whether Ishan Kishan would have been a better option in place of Rohit Sharma, who was out for a duck in the fixture.

The reporter reasoned that Kishan played a 70-run knock in the warmup game against England, while he ignored Sharma's 60-run knock in another warmup fixture against Australia.

In response, Kohli laughed off the question and opined that he felt it was the right decision to play Sharma ahead of Kishan. He said:

"That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" (1:01)

Further, Virat Kohli also asked the reporter whether he would drop a player like Rohit Sharma if he were in his place. He added:

"Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game we played? Unbelievable (laughs). Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly."

#4 Virat shuts down reporter when asked about frequent team changes during South Africa tour in 2018

During the South Africa tour in 2018, the Indian team lost the first two Tests by significant margins. In the post-match press conference after the second game, a journalist questioned Virat Kohli about his constant chopping and changing since taking over as captain.

Notably, Kohli made three changes to the XI in the second Test, while keeping Ajinkya Rahane out of the side. However, the veteran batter pointed out the team's success and felt the decisions reaped positive results for the side. He said:

"How many games have we won out of thirty? 21 wins, two draws. It doesn't matter (whether we are playing in India or overseas), we try to give our best. I am here to answer your questions, not fight with you." (0:01)

#3 Virat Kohli drops a bombshell after being removed as ODI captain

Virat Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup to manage his workload better. However, he expressed his desire to continue leading the ODI and Test teams.

But Kohli was sacked from the ODI captaincy, and Rohit Sharma was announced as the new skipper. BCCI reasoned that they didn't want different white-ball captains.

Surprisingly, the right-hander informed the media that he only got to know about the decision 90 minutes before the selection meeting for the Test series. He clearly stated that the board didn't consult or have any communication before removing him as the ODI captain.

Here's what Virat Kohli said:

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th December for the Test series. And there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision up till the 8th." (2:35)

He added:

"The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed, and before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain. To which I replied, 'ok fine'. Later in selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."

#2 Virat Kohli on getting support from MS Dhoni after quitting Test captaincy

Virat Kohli decided to relinquish Test captaincy in January 2022, after the Indian team lost the red-ball series against South Africa 2-1. As a result, Kohli had to give away his captaincy across all formats in less than six months.

Certainly, he needed support from his former teammates after he took such a big step in his international career. As per him, only former Indian skipper MS Dhoni reached out and supported him. Here's what he said during the Asia Cup 2022 press conference:

“Let me tell you one thing: when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I had played previously; that was MS Dhoni. Many people have my number. On TV, people give lots of suggestions, people have a lot to say. But none of the people who had my number sent me a message." (6:30)

Further, Virat Kohli admitted that his connection with MS Dhoni was genuine and felt it was important for people to reach out personally, rather than sharing their thoughts in the media. He added:

"When there's respect and a connection with someone, when it's genuine, it looks like this. Because there's security at both ends. Neither was I insecure with him nor was he insecure with me. All I can say is if I want to tell someone something I'll reach out individually, if the help is needed. If you give a suggestion in front of the whole world, it holds no value for me. If it is something that will improve me then you can do it one-on-one also."

#1 Virat Kohli slams Australia and Mitchell Johnson for sledging in 2014

One of the biggest talking points of India's 2014 tour to Australia was the altercation between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson. It all happened during the Melbourne Test, when Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane went toe-to-toe against the Australian bowling attack in pursuit of the hosts' big total of 530.

During the course of the play, Mitchell Johnson attempted to run out Kohli and threw the ball back at the striker's stumps in his follow-through. However, the ball went on to hit Kohli's body, resulting in a verbal exchange between them.

After the day, Kohli slammed Mitchell Johnson for his antics and suggested he concentrate on taking wickets. He said:

"I was really annoyed with him hitting me with the ball, and I told him that's not on. Try and hit the stumps next time, not my body. You have got to send the right message across. I am not there to take to some unnecessary words or chats from someone. I am going there to play cricket, back myself. There's no good reason that I should respect unnecessarily some people when they are not respecting me." (5:32)

Further, Virat Kohli also pointed out that the Australian team sledged him throughout the day, which he felt infused the fire in him to keep scoring runs. Notably, Kohli produced his career-best knock of 169 in Australia, saving the Test match for India.

"They were calling me a spoilt brat, and I said, 'Maybe that's the way I am. You guys hate me, and I like that.' I don't mind having a chat on the field, and it worked in my favour I guess. I like playing against Australia because it is very hard for them to stay calm, and I don't mind an argument on the field, and it really excites me and brings the best out of me. So they don't seem to be learning the lesson." (0:01)

