Virat Kohli retires from Tests: 5 major records held by the star batter that may never be broken

Virat Kohli called time on his illustrious Test career on Monday (May 12). The veteran batter's decision comes ahead of the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) and the five-match red-ball series against England.

Kohli amassed 9,230 runs in 123 games at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His top knock of 254* came against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

The 36-year-old also ranks as India's most successful Test skipper, with 40 wins in 68 games. Under his leadership, the Indian team reigned as the top Test team from the 2016-17 to the 2020-21 season.

On that note, let's take a look at the unbreakable records held by Virat Kohli in the longest format.

#1 Most double centuries as captain

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring seven double centuries as captain, which is the most by any player. Notably, all these double centuries came during the 2016-19 period, with the aforementioned 254*-run knock being his best. The second in the list is Brian Lara, who crossed the 200+ run mark on five occasions from 1999 to 2006.

Interestingly, Kohli hit consecutive double tons against Sri Lanka in 2017, returning with scores of 213 & 243 in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively.

#2 Double tons in four consecutive series

In February 2017, Virat Kohli became the first player to hit double tons in four consecutive series. He got past Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who hit double tons in three consecutive series.

It all started when Kohli ran through the West Indies attack to hit 200 in July 2017. He then slammed 211, 235 and 204 against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh, respectively.

#3 Most 150+ scores as captain

Along with double tons, Virat Kohli also holds dominance for scoring the most 150+ runs as a leader. He registered nine 150+ scores from 2016-19, and got past Don Bradman's (8) record. Meanwhile, Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara had seven each.

Apart from his double centuries, Kohli returned with knocks of 153 against South Africa in Centurion, while slamming 149 against England in Birmingham.

#4 Fastest Indian to reach 25 centuries

In December 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest (127 innings) Indian batter and second overall to reach the milestone of 25 Test centuries. He achieved the feat in his 127-run knock during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Perth.

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the landmark in 130 innings. Meanwhile, Don Bradman took just 68 innings to score 25 centuries in the longest format.

#5 Most wins as captain for India in SENA countries

Virat Kohli's leadership success on foreign soil leaves behind a rich legacy, which will be tough to emulate for the upcoming Indian Test captains. Under Kohli, India managed to win the most Tests in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. He tasted victory on seven occasions in 24 games.

The second on the list is MS Dhoni and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who had three wins each in 23 and 10 matches, respectively.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia in 2019. He achieved the milestone after India secured a 2-1 victory in the BGT 2018-19.

