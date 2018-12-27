Top 5 white-ball spinners of the current generation

Big Bash League - Stars v Sixers

The main objective of the spin bowlers is to trick a batsman's mind by deviating the ball in such a manner that a batsman must find it difficult to anticipate. In cricket, there are four types of spin bowlers:

Right-arm leg break Right-arm off break Left-arm orthodox Left-arm unorthodox.

With the advent of T20 cricket, spin bowling was at the verge of an extinct art. But first mystery finger spinners and now the wrist spinners are reviving it by dominating all forms of white ball cricket.

Let's have a look at the list of top 5 spin bowlers of the current era in limited overs of cricket.

#5 Imran Tahir (South Africa)

South Africa Men's Headshots Session

Imran Tahir, a South African right-arm leg break bowler, made his debut during the 2011 ICC World Cup in a group-stage match against West Indies in which he took 4 wickets from the 10 overs he bowled. In the same tournament, he played a total of 5 matches and took 14 wickets along with two 4-wicket hauls. He was also the highest wicket-taker among all the debutant bowlers in the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Feats achieved by Imran Tahir:

As a leg-spinner, he has taken most wickets for South Africa in limited overs of cricket so far. He also became the fastest South African bowler to take 100 ODI wickets in 58 innings. He was also honored as a cricketer of the year for South Africa in 2017.

Ranking:

In February 2017, he was ranked number 1 in both the ODI and T20I world ranking. Now, he is at the 11th place in ODI and 9th in the T20I world ranking.

Bowling Career Statistics:

In ODI, he has appeared in a total of 89 innings so far, in which he has taken 151 wickets with an economy rate of 4.69 along with three 5-wicket hauls.

In T20I, he has appeared in a total of 37 innings so far, in which he has taken 62 wickets with an economy rate of 6.77 along with two 5-wicket hauls.

