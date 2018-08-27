Revisiting top 7 Quotes From Sir Don Bradman on his 110th Birthday

Don Bradman

Reckoned to be the best ever player to grace the sport of Cricket, Sir Donald George Bradman (27 Aug 1908 - 25 Feb 2001) was a force, on and off the field. On the field, he let the bat do the talking and off the field, he made sure people would remember him, for a long long time, by his carefully chosen words.

What is bigger than the modern day legend, Sachin Tendulkar, publicly expressing admiration for Sir Don often. Cricket Australia gave the cricketing world many legends like Alan Border and Shane Warne, but Sir Don Bradman's name is right on the top as the greatest ever. Remembering him on his 110th birth anniversary today, lets look back at some of his best quotes

#1 "Every ball went exactly where I wanted it to go, until the one that got me out."

Sir Donald, it actually looked like the same, when you were batting. He played a total of 286 matches, including Test Cricket & First Class Cricket both, having scored a total of 35063 runs in the same. His Career Batting Average of 99.94 (Test Cricket) is still unbeaten!

#2 "I see myself when I see Sachin batting."

Well, legends recognise legends. Shane Warne, one of Australia's best bowlers ever, had gone on record to say that, there are no players by far in Cricket who come closer to Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. Now that is some compliment!

#3 "Integrity"

James Sutherland Press Conference

In an interview when asked on, what would you like to be remembered for? Sir Don replied, "Integrity." GOOSEBUMPS! This interview is from the 1970s-80s and was rightly captured in a movie made after Sir Donald, named, "87 Not Out".

