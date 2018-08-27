Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revisiting top 7 Quotes From Sir Don Bradman on his 110th Birthday

Gunjan Kochrekar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    27 Aug 2018, 19:01 IST

Don Bradman
Don Bradman

Reckoned to be the best ever player to grace the sport of Cricket, Sir Donald George Bradman (27 Aug 1908 - 25 Feb 2001) was a force, on and off the field. On the field, he let the bat do the talking and off the field, he made sure people would remember him, for a long long time, by his carefully chosen words.

What is bigger than the modern day legend, Sachin Tendulkar, publicly expressing admiration for Sir Don often. Cricket Australia gave the cricketing world many legends like Alan Border and Shane Warne, but Sir Don Bradman's name is right on the top as the greatest ever. Remembering him on his 110th birth anniversary today, lets look back at some of his best quotes

#1 "Every ball went exactly where I wanted it to go, until the one that got me out."

Coming Out To Bat

Sir Donald, it actually looked like the same, when you were batting. He played a total of 286 matches, including Test Cricket & First Class Cricket both, having scored a total of 35063 runs in the same. His Career Batting Average of 99.94 (Test Cricket) is still unbeaten!

#2 "I see myself when I see Sachin batting."

India v Australia X

Well, legends recognise legends. Shane Warne, one of Australia's best bowlers ever, had gone on record to say that, there are no players by far in Cricket who come closer to Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. Now that is some compliment!

#3 "Integrity"

James Sutherland Press Conference
James Sutherland Press Conference

In an interview when asked on, what would you like to be remembered for? Sir Don replied, "Integrity." GOOSEBUMPS! This interview is from the 1970s-80s and was rightly captured in a movie made after Sir Donald, named, "87 Not Out".

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Don Bradman
Gunjan Kochrekar
CONTRIBUTOR
Loves Sports. Breathes Football. Snorts Cricket.
Top 5 greatest quotes on Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI: From the realms of...
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 eternal batting records
RELATED STORY
Top 5 famous ducks in international cricket
RELATED STORY
5 legendary Australian cricketers who endured poor Test...
RELATED STORY
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 times batsmen scored Test centuries before Lunch on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players of all time from South Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IRE 198/10 (48.3 ov)
Afghanistan win by 29 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us