Top 5 bowlers with the best economy in T20 Internationals

Lav Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 224 // 15 Oct 2018, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

T20 is often called a batsmen's game as it is all about scoring runs. Bowlers are often at the receiving end of this harsh format. But this has encouraged bowlers to discover new variations, the yorker being the first one, is now consistently used in the shorter format to squeeze the runs.

Bowlers who have the ability to bowl a good yorker length are in demand in the franchise T20 tournaments all over the world. Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, and Dwayne Bravo are only a few names who are aces in this department.

To bring variations in the pace, bowlers have developed techniques like the knuckleball or the slower ones to deceive the batsmen. A slower bouncer is another example to quote which bowlers have started using quite often than not.

These days pitches are being prepared flat so that more runs are scored and it attracts more crowd. Grounds are getting smaller and it has become quite easy to clear the ropes. Bats have become thicker which enables batsmen to clear the ground at will.

Despite all the odds favouring the batsmen, there are some bowlers who have been brilliant in the shortest format. For instance, English spinner Graeme Swann used his height to get the bounce from the wicket as this extra bounce used to trouble the batsmen a lot.

He bowled off-spin in 39 T20 Internationals, bowling 135 overs at an economy of 6.36. Saeed Ajmal also has the same economy in his T20 International career. In 64 games he bowled 238.2 overs. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also had a very decent economy of just 6.20 in T20 Internationals. However, these three bowlers narrowly missed the top 5 list we will be looking here.

Let us look at the top 5 most economical bowlers in T20 Internationals.

#5 Samuel Badree

West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree is fifth on this list. Recently, there has been a trend in the T20 format with spinners bowling some overs in the powerplay and not allowing the batsman to get off to a good start.

Badree is one such bowler who has consistently performed in the powerplay overs by being extremely economical. In 52 matches he has bowled 192 overs at an economy of just 6.17. He has also bowled 4 maidens in T20 Internationals.

1 / 3 NEXT