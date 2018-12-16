×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top Five Individual Scores in BBL History

Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    16 Dec 2018, 16:36 IST

BBL Final - Strikers v Hurricanes
BBL Final - Strikers v Hurricanes

BBL08 starts on Wednesday in Brisbane when the reigning champions, Adelaide Strikers, face off against the hometown Heat. The competition will be the largest edition with 59 games, as each team plays each other twice, over two months of the Australian summer. Whilst several big names will miss out since India, and then Sri Lanka, are touring Australia, there will be some serious batting talent still on show.

In the first seven editions of the BBL, there have been a total of 18 scores of 100 or above. BBL05 saw the most centuries with five whilst BBL06 yielded just one. The last edition, BBL07, saw three centuries, and two of them feature in the top five of all time.

The first was scored by David Warner in 2011 before Chris Gayle followed up just six days later. In 2014, Craig Simmons added two centuries (including a 41-ball effort) in the space of less than three weeks. Other names included on the list are: Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Michael Klinger. Remarkably, no batter for the Sydney Sixers has got to three figures.

To whet your appetite for Australia's showpiece T20 competition, here are the top five individual batting performances so far:

#5 Luke Pomersbach: 112* for Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades – 15th January 2013    

Big Bash League - Hurricanes v Heat
Big Bash League - Hurricanes v Heat

Opener Luke Pomersbach lit up Perth with a brilliant unbeaten century to carry Brisbane Heat into the final of BBL02. Scoring 112 not out from 70 balls, Pomersbach was supported by Burns, Christian and Lynn as the Melbourne Renegades failed to stop the batter.

Scoring just two sixes and 15 fours, Pomersbach scored with a SR of 160.00. Even Muttiah Muralitharan found the Heat batter irresistible, with Pomersbach using an array of slog and reverse sweeps as scoring shots. Brisbane's season would be completed with a victory in the final.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Brisbane Heat Cricket Adelaide Strikers Cricket Luke Wright D'Arcy Short T20 Big Bash League 2016
Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
‘Ruling the World - Story of the 1992 Cricket World Cup’ is published on February 22, 2019 by Pitch Publishing. Member of the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians and the Australian Cricket Society.
BBL Team Stats: Adelaide Strikers
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Brisbane Heat
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Mujeeb ur Rahman joins Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 08
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: Innovative bat flip to replace coin toss
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Hobart Hurricanes
RELATED STORY
BBL team stats: Melbourne Stars
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Sydney Thunder - Hoping to improve track...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 2 | Thu, 20 Dec, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Dec, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Dec, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 04:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 04:00 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 48 | Fri, 01 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 49 | Sat, 02 Feb, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 50 | Sun, 03 Feb, 06:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 51 | Sun, 03 Feb, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 52 | Thu, 07 Feb, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Fri, 08 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 54 | Sat, 09 Feb, 04:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sat, 09 Feb, 07:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Sun, 10 Feb, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 14 Feb, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 15 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 17 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us