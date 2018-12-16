Top Five Individual Scores in BBL History

BBL Final - Strikers v Hurricanes

BBL08 starts on Wednesday in Brisbane when the reigning champions, Adelaide Strikers, face off against the hometown Heat. The competition will be the largest edition with 59 games, as each team plays each other twice, over two months of the Australian summer. Whilst several big names will miss out since India, and then Sri Lanka, are touring Australia, there will be some serious batting talent still on show.

In the first seven editions of the BBL, there have been a total of 18 scores of 100 or above. BBL05 saw the most centuries with five whilst BBL06 yielded just one. The last edition, BBL07, saw three centuries, and two of them feature in the top five of all time.

The first was scored by David Warner in 2011 before Chris Gayle followed up just six days later. In 2014, Craig Simmons added two centuries (including a 41-ball effort) in the space of less than three weeks. Other names included on the list are: Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Michael Klinger. Remarkably, no batter for the Sydney Sixers has got to three figures.

To whet your appetite for Australia's showpiece T20 competition, here are the top five individual batting performances so far:

#5 Luke Pomersbach: 112* for Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades – 15th January 2013

Big Bash League - Hurricanes v Heat

Opener Luke Pomersbach lit up Perth with a brilliant unbeaten century to carry Brisbane Heat into the final of BBL02. Scoring 112 not out from 70 balls, Pomersbach was supported by Burns, Christian and Lynn as the Melbourne Renegades failed to stop the batter.

Scoring just two sixes and 15 fours, Pomersbach scored with a SR of 160.00. Even Muttiah Muralitharan found the Heat batter irresistible, with Pomersbach using an array of slog and reverse sweeps as scoring shots. Brisbane's season would be completed with a victory in the final.

