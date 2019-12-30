Top five leading Test wicket-takers Of 2019

Pat Cummins was Australia's wrecker-in-chief in 2019

2019 saw some of the thrilling action in Test cricket. The bowlers especially the pacers took giant strides in the year and they were right on the money. The likes of Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins impressed with their express pace and breathed down the neck of the opposition batsmen.

2019 was dominated by fast bowlers as a solitary spinner makes the cut into the top 10 leading wicket-takers of the year. The pacers were relentless in their approach and the run-scoring was not made easy for the batters as they had to toil hard for their runs.

The year saw some fine spells from world-class bowlers as they were able to hit the right line and length. On that note, we take a look at five bowlers who ended the year as the leading wicket-takers in 2019.

#5 Mitchell Starc - 42 wickets

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc's career has always been impeded by a glut of injuries. However, Starc was able to keep himself injury-free in 2019 and also twisted his action.

The gun pacer scalped 42 wickets in the eight Test matches he played at an impressive average of 20.71. The left-arm pacer took four five-wicket haul and one ten-wicket haul in the calendar year.

However, Starc only played one Test match in the Ashes in which he took four wickets. Starc's best bowling performance of the year came against Pakistan when he took 6-66 at Adelaide and finished the match with 10-100. The 29-year old was relentless against the opposition tail as he once again delivered the goods for Australia.

Starc also took nine wickets in the first Test match against New Zealand at Perth. The left-arm pacer bowled at the top of his game to borne rewards for himself and the team.

