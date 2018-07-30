Top Five Players of the Week (July 23-29)

South Africa won the first ODI vs Sri Lanka

A total of three ODIs were played in this week. Two ODIs between the Windies and Bangladesh and one between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Also, the final Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa concluded in this week. The major part of the test match was played preceding to the week covered in this article, but as it concluded on 23 July, it has been covered here. This article covers the top five performances from these series.

5. DIMUTH KARUNARATNE :

Karunaratne was awarded as the Man of the Series against South Africa

Continuing his fine form from the first test, Karunaratne made two half-centuries in the second test match against South Africa. He scored 53 runs in the first innings and another 85 runs in the second innings, for which he was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

He was the highest run-getter in the two Test match series, scoring 356 runs at an average of 119. Since he scored these runs in tough batting conditions, he was rightly chosen as the Man of the Series. Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against South Africa.

